Playwright Aleshea Harris Honored At Greenfield Prize Celebration In April

This year's events begin with a virtual first look at “Ocean Body,” the prize-commissioned work by 2019 winner Helga Davis.

Mar. 16, 2021  

The Hermitage Artist Retreat, in collaboration with the Greenfield Foundation, presents its 13th annual Hermitage Greenfield Prize celebration, April 8-12, 2021.

This year's events begin with a virtual first look at "Ocean Body," the prize-commissioned work by 2019 winner Helga Davis (Thursday, April 8, 7 p.m., via Zoom); a panel discussion with this year's Hermitage Greenfield Prize jurors and visionary leaders in theater, Mandy Greenfield, Nataki Garrett, and Robert O'Hara (Saturday, April 10, 4 p.m., via Zoom); an Artist Talk with 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize winner Aleshea Harris (Saturday, April 10, 6 p.m., Hermitage Beach and livestream); the 2021 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner (Sunday, April 11, 6 p.m., outdoors at the John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art), and a special Virtual Celebration of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize (Sunday, April 11, available starting at 7 p.m).

For details about these events and information on how to register, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.


