Players Theatre Short Play Festival â€“ NYC 2023 - Names Week 2 Winner

Like the A train at 14th Street, Week 2 of The Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival NYC 2023 came and went last weekend, taking audiences on a fabulous ride! SPF NYC, produced annually for the last 12 years by Be Bold! Productions, debuted five new 15-minute original plays and one musical to sold-out audiences, concluding Week two of the three-week festival.

Last week's audience-selected winner was "Six Incidents", written by Michael Rendino and directed by Sally Deering.

"Six Incidents" examines the life-changing effect one's attitude can have in one's life and the lives of others. The play takes us through a series of different reactions that various NYC subway passengers (Nicole Fajardo, LeÃ³n Valencia, and Fermin Mendoza) have to the same situation with just a small tweak, such as reacting with kindness rather than anger. Ranging from reality to absurdity and darkness to light, there are many possibilities for every event in our lives. It is up to us to choose.

Joining "Six Incidents" on the weekend ride:

"Garbage Wars", written and directed by Adam Ilardi, took audiences to the world of reality television-with a twist. Starring Lexie Showalter (Tanya), Tinna Hoffman (Mixer), John Roperez (Blitz), and Cameron A. Jackson (Tommy), "Garbage Wars" combines the silliness and hilarity of reality television shows such as "Storage Wars" and "Survivor" and presents an alternative-a television show centered around Gen Z rebels in NYC who sift through trash for treasure in order to make a living. With a dramatic rivalry and an epic dance battle, the real winners of this show are the audience.

"Rip Tide", written by Marjorie Conn and Joe Quattro and directed by Joe Quattro, follows prank-playing ghosts Drew (Marjorie Conn) and Jackie (Callie J. Cox) who ride the Staten Island ferry. One of the ghosts becomes entranced by the Statue of Liberty, and we get to see how existentialism can transcend the borders of life as we know it-all while remembering to be free and have fun.

"It's for the Plot", written and directed by Grace Schofield, examines the strength it sometimes takes to commit to a decision. With Olivia Wheeler as Violet and Cameron Hepp as River, "It's for the Plot" focuses on Violet and her battle with doubt and fear over moving to New York and leaving her best friend River behind. River tries to help her become confident and stick with her life-changing decision.

â€¯"Oh, Those Eyes!", written and directed by David Christopher, takes place in 1957 and follows college student David (Stephen Solomon) as he grapples with his confusion about feelings of attraction he is experiencing towards other men. Kurt (David Christopher), an older gay man who is driving him back to school from New York to Chicago, helps him put his feelings into words and begin to understand himself. Sean Morgan makes an appearance as Buster, a passenger who holds anti-homosexual beliefs.

Melodiously rounding out the evening was the musical "Myles to Go", written by Annie Brown and directed by Julia Gaudioso. Emma (Cydney Glecknerr) is a 25-year-old in search of a connection with another person in a city that feels so big. When she meets Myles (Sophie Tyler), she discovers a connection with this complete stranger's soul, and must decide if she will run towards her feelings rather than away from them.

The 2023 Players Theatre Short Play and Musical Festival NYC wraps up its 12th year with a third and final weekend this Thursday through Sunday. Week three will present five brand new NYC-themed plays that will tickle your funny bone and touch your soul-don't miss these never-before-seen gems!

The festival takes place at The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, NYC, 3rd Floor.

Week 3 Plays, June 22-24 at 7pm, June 25 at 3pm.

"New York Yoga" by Matt and Ariel Aliza Sanders, directed by Sean Prasso. Starring Matt Zhang, Rahul Gajasamharamoorthy and Nzingtha Smith.

"Unpacking" by Jackson Bradshaw, directed by Anastasia Novak. Starring Noah Hinton and Angelina Adam.

"Saving Funny Girl" by Charles Rix, directed by Charles Rix. Starring Maria Agapi, Louis Gaudio, and Matheus Brandao.

"Romeo and Juliet Visit New York" by Risa Lewak, directed by Risa Lewak. Starring Elizabeth Wright-Williams, Blake Williams, and Tyler Austin Williamson.

"Podunk" by David Taylor Little, directed by Joseph Fusco. Starring Tanner Bolin and Riley Fee.

For more information and play descriptions, visit the festival website.