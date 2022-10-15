Players Theatre Announces Week One Winner of BOO! SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL

New York City theatre goers received a spooky treat last weekend with the opening of The Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival. Each weekend for three weeks, a new selection of 15 minute original plays premieres to the haunting delight of audiences.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Designated Killer", written by Meny Beriro and directed by Christine Stoddard.

This chilling one-act finds Halloween partygoers Vince (Paul Maurizio) and Matt (Khial Watson) facing a terrible twist to their night- on their dark drive home they hit a man with their car. He may-or may not-be dead, and they have to decide whether to call the police or hide the body in this comedy of errors. A debate ensues as we wait to see which the characters will put first: their morality or their freedom.

"Designated Killer" was joined by three other original plays that enchanted and entertained audiences.

"Through", written by Kenneth Keng and directed by Guelan Luarca, tells the disturbing tale of a young Filipina woman Ari (Kayla-Lyn Montañez) entering the United States to visit her friend Clara (Marie-Louise Boisnier). She soon experiences the horrors of being racially profiled and persecuted by officers Rodney Scott (Kenneth Keng) and Gordo (Danilo Zepeda).

"Inheriting October" written by Jennifer Kim and directed by Saima Huq, transported audiences to a dystopian world in which the sun is obscured by haze, supposedly until the last of a line of royal descendants is eliminated. The Elder (Joseph Fusco) tries to save The Child (Jennifer Kim) from certain death at the hands of The Soldier (Ryan Kyle Newman).

"The Break-Up", written and directed by Paul K. Smith, presents a poignant and poetic tragedy in which Varón (Freddie Leeds) and Fantasma (Nancy Hill) process their break-up. The audience soon discovers that not all is as it seems.

The Players Theatre Boo! Short Play Festival continues this Thursday through Sunday with Week 2, which will present five brand new spine-tingling plays that are sure to put audiences in the Halloween spirit!

Week 2 Plays, October 13-15 at 7pm, October 16 at 3pm

"Gossamer", written and directed by Tina Sibilio and Marilyn Vox

Starring: Presley Coley, Harrison Vogel, Marilyn Vox, and Rikki Lee

"Fielder's Choice", written and directed by William Zolla II

Starring: Tristien Marcellous Winfree and Elizabeth Sanders

"Al Pacino Eyes", written and directed by Patricia Kusumaningtyas

Starring Lerryant Krisdy, Qi Zhang, and Jiayi Ying

"Fire Trap", written and directed by Michael E. Long

Starring Elizabeth Gibson

"Apartment 666", written by Danielle Boss and directed by Keyla Mata

Starring Kayla Rodriguez, Ana Rodriguez, Gabriel Murrieta, and Michael DeRosa

Submissions are currently open for the February Festival - LUV! Visit: www.ShortPlayNYC.com for details and to submit