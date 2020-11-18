Planet Connections Winter Zoom Fest Presents, LIP SERVICE: Life, Art, And Tokenism

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Planet Winter Zoom Fest presents, "LIP SERVICE: Life, Art, and Tokenism." A monologue and short plays that explore the bare minimum of inclusion.

There will be a one-night only presentation of "LIP SERVICE: Life, Art, and Tokenism," a zoom presentation of short works that explores the symbolic practice of engaging individuals from underrepresented groups in order to give the appearance of equality. Planet Connections Zoom Fest will present the evening on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Co-curated by Planet Connections Associate Artistic Director, Kim Marie Jones, and Latina playwright, Desi Moreno-Penson, this exciting, fully developed and produced zoom presentation will feature the writing talents of Dacyl Acevedo (FROM ONE TOKEN TO ANOTHER), Matt Barbot (Natalie Wood WAS NOT PUERTO RICAN), Carmen Lobue (WASHINGTON MONTESSORI), Desi Moreno-Penson (BODEGA CAT), Kristy Thomas (ONLY BLACK), and William Oliver Watkins (ME, MYSELF, AND O).

Directors will include Dana Boll, Charles C. Casano, Kevin R. Free, and Mary E. Hodges. Short pieces will be performed by Zack Banks, Issa Best, Maya Carter, Gilbert Cruz*, Charles Everett, John Maria Gutierrez, Kailah S. King, Mary Monahan, Sachi Parker, LaTonia Phipps*, Yessenia Rivas, Clara Tristan, and Jonny Weber*. The presentation is stage managed by Taylor Mankowski* and will feature a visual design by Chris Evans. Rehearsal stage manager for Kevin R. Free is Celeste E. Richard.

The emcee for the evening will be Veronica Dang.

Since its inception in April, Planet Zoom Fest has featured over a hundred theater artists. Planet Winter Zoom Fest is currently running October 2020-March 2021. Check out our current line-up and previous performances, www.planetconnections.org.

Those interested in attending must RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lip-service-life-art-and-tokenism-tickets-127248893867. Reservations will be limited to one ticket per person.

This virtual event is free, but any donation to Planet Connections Theatre for sponsoring this event will be greatly appreciated. https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/planet-connections-festivity/general_support.

*AEA

