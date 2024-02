Photos: VIRTEgo Circus Opens At The Producers Club!

Something funny this way comes to the Producers Club! Performances are underway for vIRTEgo Circus, created and developed by IRTE (Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble)

In the back roads of Anywhere, USA, a travelling carnival of lost souls and circus misfits perform acts of improvisational derring-do based entirely on your wicked suggestions. Just be careful what you wish for. Wishes cost more than you imagine!

vIRTEgo Circus runs now through March 16th. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2293091®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irteinfo.com%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.