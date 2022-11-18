Photos: Urban Stages Presents First Preview of ELEANOR AND ALICE

On November 17, Urban Stages unveiled their new production with a special preview performance. Eleanor and Alice: Conversations between Two Roosevelts written by Ellen Abrams will be playing at Urban Stages 259 West 30th Street through December 4th.

The preview performance played to a full house with a very impressed audience that afterwards joined for dinner at OCabanon Restaurant (245 W29th Street) where they were able to meet the playwright, and cast; Tony winner Trezana Beverley as Eleanor Roosevelt and Sam Norkin Drama Desk Award-Winner Mary Bacon as Alice Roosevelt Longworth. Jonathan Alter, bestselling author of The Defining Moment: FDR's Hundred Days spoke at the dinner complimenting the performers and playwright for its realistic portrayal of the Roosevelt cousins, stating that " this is not a manipulated Hollywood production."

Frances Hill who has been the Artistic Director of Urban Stages for over thirty years fell in love with the play and decided to direct this production herself. Eleanor and Alice has been performed as a radio play produced by Urban Stages and was seen last year at the FDR Memorial for a special celebration at FDR 4 Freedom Park on the southern tip of Roosevelt Island.

This full production opens on Sunday November 20 at 7:30PM. Tickets are available on the Company's website: Urbanstages.com.

Photo Credit: Urban Stages