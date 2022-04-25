Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST

The piece is part of a continued effort to destigmatize survivors’ experiences, build understanding around how trauma functions, and initiate crucial conversations.

Apr. 25, 2022  

Sign-up for Off-Broadway News & Specials

What Will the Neighbors Say? presented an invitation-only sharing of Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva's play "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" on Saturday April 9th at Alchemical Studios in Manhattan.

Following a week-long intimacy and movement workshop, led by writer/director Da Silva and intimacy director Lauren DeLeon and featuring Abram Blau, Beatriz Miranda, Sam Hood Adrain, Melannie Vázquez Lara and Briana Archer, the troupe presented selected scenes, songs and movement.

The piece, which is part of a continued effort to destigmatize survivors' experiences, build greater understanding around how trauma functions, and initiate crucial conversations about consent, was followed by a rigorous feedback session with attendees ahead of a script workshop with Catskill Mountain Shakespeare next week.

For more information, please visit www.wwtns.org.

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
Abram Blau, Sam Hood Adrain, Briana Archer, Melannie Vázquez Lara and Beatriz Miranda

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
Briana Archer, Sam Hood Adrain and Melannie Vázquez Lara

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Melannie Vázquez Lara and Briana Archer

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Briana Archer and Melannie Vázquez Lara

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Abram Blau, Melannie Vázquez Lara, Briana Archer, Sam Hood Adrain and Beatriz Miranda

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Abran Blau and Melannie Vázquez Lara

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Sam Hood Adrain and Melannie Vázquez Lara

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Melannie Vázquez Lara and Beatriz Miranda

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Sam Hood Adrain, Briana Archer, Melannie Vázquez Lara, Beatriz Miranda and Abram Blau

Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST
(L-R) Melannie Vázquez Lara and Briana Archer



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Andrew Barth Feldman & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse For Tonight's Streaming Concert
  • VIDEO: Leslie Kritzer & Seth Rudetsky Rehearse 'Another Hundred People'
  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Sings and Signs from SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Waving Through a Window' In Rehearsal For Tonight's Live Concert