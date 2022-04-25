Photos: The Neighbors Present Intimacy And Movement Workshop Of THE CHICKENS HAVE COME HOME TO ROOST

What Will the Neighbors Say? presented an invitation-only sharing of Co-Artistic Director Ana Cristina Da Silva's play "The Chickens Have Come Home to Roost" on Saturday April 9th at Alchemical Studios in Manhattan.

Following a week-long intimacy and movement workshop, led by writer/director Da Silva and intimacy director Lauren DeLeon and featuring Abram Blau, Beatriz Miranda, Sam Hood Adrain, Melannie Vázquez Lara and Briana Archer, the troupe presented selected scenes, songs and movement.

The piece, which is part of a continued effort to destigmatize survivors' experiences, build greater understanding around how trauma functions, and initiate crucial conversations about consent, was followed by a rigorous feedback session with attendees ahead of a script workshop with Catskill Mountain Shakespeare next week.

For more information, please visit www.wwtns.org.