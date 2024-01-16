Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors

Vincent Scott directs Bakry’s play which plays through Sunday January 21st.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

Omar Bakry’s new play Superman and Serena opened at the American Theater of Actors on January 11th. Starring Alex Chilton as Dr Frederick and Inji El Gammal and Serena the play explores how childhood trauma can result in very different life paths. One individual whose adult identity is based on fame and fortune and the other who loses her identity through anger and regret.

These two are supported by Joanna Stone (Frederick’s wife), Robert Lomberto (his father), Sarah Voigt (his mother) and Jacob Schmidt playing a young Frederick. Serena’s family is played by Samar El Zein as her mother and Ahmed Sabry, her husband. When Serena makes an appointment to see noted psychiatrist Dr Frederick to try to unearth long lost memories neither expects what they discover and how they will change their current lives.

Vincent Scott directs Bakry's play which plays through Sunday January 21st.

Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors
The cast of Omar Bakry''s new play takes their bows.

Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors
Serena, Inji El Gammal, hopes Dr Frederick, Alex Chilton, can reveal forgotten memories.

Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors
Young Frederick, Jacob Schmidt, yearns to be like Superman for his father, Robert Lomberto

Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors
Serena''s mother, Samar El Zein, confronts Dr Frederick, Alex Chilton

Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors
Serena''s husband, Ahmed Sabry, battles with her mother, Samar El Zein, for control of Serena




Recommended For You