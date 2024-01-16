Photos: SUPERMAN AND SERENA Opens At The American Theater Of Actors

Omar Bakry’s new play Superman and Serena opened at the American Theater of Actors on January 11th. Starring Alex Chilton as Dr Frederick and Inji El Gammal and Serena the play explores how childhood trauma can result in very different life paths. One individual whose adult identity is based on fame and fortune and the other who loses her identity through anger and regret.

These two are supported by Joanna Stone (Frederick’s wife), Robert Lomberto (his father), Sarah Voigt (his mother) and Jacob Schmidt playing a young Frederick. Serena’s family is played by Samar El Zein as her mother and Ahmed Sabry, her husband. When Serena makes an appointment to see noted psychiatrist Dr Frederick to try to unearth long lost memories neither expects what they discover and how they will change their current lives.

Vincent Scott directs Bakry’s play which plays through Sunday January 21st. For schedule and tickets Click Here