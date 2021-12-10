Photos: Richard Kind And Judy Gold Featured In Live-Reading Of New Indie Film VOICES

Last night, the People's Improv Theater hosted Richard Kind (A Serious Man, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Big Mouth), Judy Gold (Awkwafina: Nora From Queens, Better Things, Roseanne) and Jeff Ayars (Comedy Central, The New Yorker, The Daily Show) for a preview performance of writer David Skovron's screenplay VOICES-an indie feature in pre-production for mid-2022.

When Charlie, a tormented graphic novelist with writer's block, starts seeing an imaginary Ludwig van Beethoven, he discovers an unorthodox source of support and inspiration. But when Charlie's therapist urges him to get a brain scan, Charlie must make a life-or-death decision for himself... and his new best friend.

Kind starred as the imaginary Beethoven to Ayars' Charlie, while Gold shined as his no-nonsense therapist. The event also featured original art for the film, created by Emmy-winner Dean Haspiel (American Splendor, Bored To Death). Writer and Cartoonist Whitney Matheson (USA Today's Pop Candy) provided narration and additional voices.

David Skovron & Steven Cohen will Executive Produce with their company, Period The End Productions. Jeff Ayars is set to direct the film. Ayars' frequent collaborator Anthony Scutro will also produce. Kind is represented by Forster Management, Innovative Artists, and WME; Gold is represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and Clear Talent Group; Ayars is represented by Authentic Talent & Literary Management and CESD Agency.