Photos: NO MERCY Opens at The DR2 Theatre

Moxie Arts NY will present NO MERCY by SMJ, opening TONIGHT at the DR2 Theatre in Union Square for five performances only!

Four women, one championship title on the line - in this ring, there can be no mercy. Maya, the only Latina wrestler in Trailblazer Championship Wrestling, has been dreaming of winning her first-ever TCW Championship for her entire life. Over the span of one night, Maya must face her white girlfriend, her white rival, her white boss, and the commercialization of acceptable racism in route to finally achieving her dream. No Mercy explores women's wrestling, legacy, family, queerness, being mixed-race, and cultural identity.

No Mercy, directed by Miranda Cornell, Alex Might, and SMJ, features performances by Kayla Zanakis, Maya Musial, Charlotte Vaughn Raines, and Chloé Lexia Worthington. No Mercy features fight and intimacy direction by Alex Might, lighting design by Elizabeth M. Stewart, set design by Kailey Hays-Lenihan, sound design by Sasha Hawkins, costume design by Aryn Geier, stage management by Aryn Geier and Ashley Milling, and is line produced by Natalie Rine and Angelica McEwan. The show is executive produced by K. Hernandez Friend and Madelyn Paquette.

No Mercy runs from July 7th through July 10th only at the DR2 Theatre, for ticketing info please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184542®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.telecharge.com%2FOff-Broadway%2FNo-Mercy%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. No Mercy is an Actor's Equity Association Approved Showcase



Moxie Arts NY is a theatre production company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. Over the past eight months, Moxie's new program, the Moxie Incubator, has supported three playwrights, three directors, and six line producers through an accelerated development process of three new plays. The cohort members rotated throughout the program, so that each director and producer has worked with every show at one stage of its development. This three-step process has taken the plays from a winter virtual table read, to a spring staged reading, and now to a summer premiere production at the DR2 Theatre. For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org.