Photos: Meet The Company Of THE SONGS OF DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL

"The Songs of Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical," selections from the upcoming production of Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical, with book and lyrics by Trey Ellis and music and lyrics by Shelton L. Becton, directed by Tamara Tunie at Zankel Hall comes to Carnegie Hall this month.

Meet the company in the photos below!

There will be two (2) performances - Sunday, July 17 and Monday, July 18, both at 7:30pm. Tickets may be purchased at www.dorothydandridgemusical.com.

Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical is a joyous, spectacular song and dance celebration of a fearless pioneer who dared to dream, but tragically fell short of her own aspirations. After getting her "big break" in Hollywood, the beautiful, ambitious, and talented African American girl from Ohio inherits the challenges of a leading black woman in a white male-dominated industry. In addition, Dandridge struggles to navigate her own demons, fame and wealth, and the promises of a powerful selection of men who pledge to stand by her side.

The Musical combines Great American Songbook classics with an original, contemporary genre-crossing score. The book and lyrics are by two-time Emmy and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker and American Book Award-winning novelist, playwright, and essayist Trey Ellis (The Tuskegee Airmen, Good Fences) with music and lyrics by Tony Award-winning conductor, arranger, and musician Shelton L. Becton (The Wiz; Ain't Misbehavin': The Color Purple; Memphis). Tony Award and Obie Award-winning actress and Broadway producer, Tamara Tunie (Law and Order: SVU, Dreamgirls, Julius Caesar) is Director.

Leading the cast in the title role is N'Kenge, who recently co-starred in the Tony Award-winning musical Caroline, or Change, with Tony nominee John Cariani (Fiddler on the Roof, Something Rotten! The Band's Visit and Caroline, Or Change) as Earl Mills, Aisha De Haas (Bring In Da Noise, Bring In Da Funk, RENT and Caroline, Or Change) as Ruby Dandridge, and Phillip Attmore (Shuffle Along, Hello, Dolly!) as Harold Nichols.

The cast also includes Jeremy Webb as Otto Preminger, Mac Award winner Dawn Derow as Marilyn Monroe, Dominic Nolfi as Jack Dennison, Trisha Jeffrey as Vivian Dandridge, Natalie Renee as Etta Jones, Dewitt Fleming Jr. as ?Phil Moore, and Grace Field as the Marilyn Monroe stand by.