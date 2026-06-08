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Photos: LIGHTS NARROW Returns to NYC for Limited Engagement

DeLisa M. White returns to direct C.K. Allen and Ryan McCurdy at Guild Hall in this two-hander drama.

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Indie theater veteran and award winner Vincent Marano brings his d two-hander drama Lights Narrow back to New York for a limited engagement. Get a first look at production photos!

A meditation on life, death and forgiveness, Lights Narrow is an intense two-hander set in a limbo where a meth dealer and an angel struggle to see who is more in need of saving.

Presented by deblanc productions, Kinetic Stages and teatro oscuro, Lights Narrow is again directed by DeLisa M. White, who won the New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Direction. The production will star C.K. Allen (Rich Orloff’s Couples, Taming of the Shrew with New Perspectives Theatre Company) and Ryan McCurdy (2018 Innovative Theatre Award-winner for Outstanding Actor for Greencard Wedding). Lights Narrow runs through June 14th at Guild Hall. Tickets are $25, available now.

Photo credit: DeLisa White

Photos: LIGHTS NARROW Returns to NYC for Limited Engagement Image
C.K. Allen & Ryan McCurdy

Photos: LIGHTS NARROW Returns to NYC for Limited Engagement Image
Ryan McCurdy & C.K. Allen

Photos: LIGHTS NARROW Returns to NYC for Limited Engagement Image
C.K. Allen

Photos: LIGHTS NARROW Returns to NYC for Limited Engagement Image
C.K. Allen & Ryan McCurdy







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