Photos: LIGHTS NARROW Returns to NYC for Limited Engagement

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Indie theater veteran and award winner Vincent Marano brings his d two-hander drama Lights Narrow back to New York for a limited engagement. Get a first look at production photos!

A meditation on life, death and forgiveness, Lights Narrow is an intense two-hander set in a limbo where a meth dealer and an angel struggle to see who is more in need of saving.

Presented by deblanc productions, Kinetic Stages and teatro oscuro, Lights Narrow is again directed by DeLisa M. White, who won the New York Innovative Theatre Award for Outstanding Direction. The production will star C.K. Allen (Rich Orloff’s Couples, Taming of the Shrew with New Perspectives Theatre Company) and Ryan McCurdy (2018 Innovative Theatre Award-winner for Outstanding Actor for Greencard Wedding). Lights Narrow runs through June 14th at Guild Hall. Tickets are $25, available now.

Photo credit: DeLisa White

C.K. Allen & Ryan McCurdy

Ryan McCurdy & C.K. Allen

C.K. Allen

C.K. Allen & Ryan McCurdy

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