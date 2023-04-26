Photos: International Artwork On Display At ANGEL ON EROS At The Fresh Fruit Festival

A 2023 Fresh Fruit Festival Featured Theatre & Fine Art Event: Ricardo Melendez' Angel on Eros tells the story of a gay painter and the heterosexual man serving as his model.

The play features artwork by Spanish painter, Javier Trelis Sempere, whose work will be incorporated into the play's narrative and whose images grace the production.

Opening April 28 at The Wild Project, 195 E 3rd St, New York City for a limited run. Freshfruitfestival.com for tickets.

Painting by Javier Trelis Sempere