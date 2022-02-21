Photos: Inside the Industry Reading For REEL WOOD at Stonewall Inn

"REEL WOOD", the full-length version of Joe Gulla's acclaimed, nationally-produced one-act by the same name, had an exclusive industry reading at the legendary Stonewall Inn this past Thursday, February 17th.

Gulla states, "The original, one-act version of REEL WOOD had a great reception in various American cities. Audience members would leave the theater laughing, but also commenting on the palpable love that is present within all the maniacal circumstances."

"This pleased me to the point of galvanization. It became a goal to expand the original work and provide space for the comedic characters to deepen. This did not make the show more serious... REEL WOOD is a downright comedy! But, I am happy to report that I was able to peel back and expose more of the heart that was always at REEL WOOD's center."

"The central couple in REEL WOOD are newlywed gay men. The wild dramas and issues they face are at once uniquely "gay" but, at the same time, completely universal. Having our reading at the legendary Stonewall Inn made so much sense to me... and, as you can see, we were enthusiastically welcomed!"

The original "REEL WOOD" had a sold out run at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and was the opening production of Fantastic.Z's 4th Annual New Works Festival in Seattle, WA.

"REEL WOOD" was also featured in Gulla's 2018 Downtown Urban Arts Festival "Audience Award" winner, "GAY.PORN.MAFIA" at NYC's New York Live Arts Theater and had a Private Reading hosted by NYC's Village Playwrights later that year. Most recently, "REEL WOOD" was selected to participate in the highly prestigious Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska.

The complete cast of "REEL WOOD" features Daniel Pavacic (Redmond), Joe Gulla (Kyle), Susan Campanaro (Dr. Kennedy), Chet Göle (Dagger), Emily Dinova (Shyla) and Sal Rendino (AVN Awards Host).

"REEL WOOD" tells the story of husbands, Redmond and Kyle. To make some extra money, Redmond decides to rent out their Hollywood Hills home to a Straight Porn Production Company. In doing so, he neglects to inform Kyle. Chaos ensues when Kyle begrudgingly agrees to share his home with a mob of naked people who consistently engage in operatic sexual activity.

Joe Gulla is best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, GAY.PORN.MAFIA, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.