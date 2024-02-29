Photos: Inside Rehearsal for FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE at Open Jar Studios

A special industry reading of Janine Sternlieb and Lennie Dean’s new play, First Ladies and the Big White Lie, directed by Marcello Rollando will be presented on March 7 at 2:00 p.m. and March 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios. See photos from inside rehearsal.

The most famous deceased First Ladies are having a hard time accepting the Trump presidency. But what can they do about it? But still they are forced to confront the secrets and deceptions that have hindered America’s march toward a truly democratic society.

Featuring Mariana Leone as Mary Todd Lincoln; PJ Turner as Patsy Jefferson; Candice J. Templeton as Abigail Adams; Mia Coken as Dolley Madison; Abby Wheeler as Rachel Jackson; Allison Fletcher; as Eleanor Roosevelt; Gabi Shook as Varina Davis; Gabby Franco Ferro as Harriet Hemings; Xio Morales reading Stage Directions with Kate Krieger (Workaholics on Comedy Central) as Jackie Kennedy

Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com for reservations and further details.

Photo Credit: Janine Sternlieb