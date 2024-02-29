Photos: Inside Rehearsal for FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE at Open Jar Studios

industry reading of Janine Sternlieb and Lennie Dean’s new play FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE at OPEN JAR STUDIOS
A special industry reading of Janine Sternlieb and Lennie Dean’s new play, First Ladies and the Big White Lie, directed by Marcello Rollando will be presented on March 7 at 2:00 p.m. and March 8 at 6:00 p.m. at Open Jar Studios. See photos from inside rehearsal.
The most famous deceased First Ladies are having a hard time accepting the Trump presidency. But what can they do about it? But still they are forced to confront the secrets and deceptions that have hindered America’s march toward a truly democratic society.
Featuring Mariana Leone as Mary Todd Lincoln; PJ Turner as Patsy Jefferson; Candice J. Templeton as Abigail Adams; Mia Coken as Dolley Madison; Abby Wheeler as Rachel Jackson; Allison Fletcher; as Eleanor Roosevelt; Gabi Shook as Varina Davis; Gabby Franco Ferro as Harriet Hemings; Xio Morales reading Stage Directions with Kate Krieger (Workaholics on Comedy Central) as Jackie Kennedy
Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com for reservations and further details.
Photo Credit: Janine Sternlieb
The cast of FIRST LADIES AND THE BIG WHITE LIE
