Photos: I SQUEEZED REALLY HARD Premieres At The Wild Project

Paging John Leguizamo, there's another freak in town, as Anthony Misiano, in association with The Aviary and the wild project, presents the World Premiere of I SQUEEZED REALLY HARD. Directed by Jacob Titus (Spaceman by Leegrid Stevens), this one man comedy about one kid's tragedy runs through September 26th at the wild project.

In I SQUEEZED REALLY HARD., Anthony Misiano serves up a series of painfully funny, progressively more shocking true stories about his turbulent childhood and the modern broken home. A Dickensian journey as raw as it is intangibly universal, Misiano's fearless, high-energy storytelling takes us down an engrossing autobiographical road that makes us laugh at our darkest moments, and question what exactly we define as family. A bold, unapologetic comedy set in a simpler, more aggressive time known commonly as: The 90's.

I SQUEEZED REALLY HARD. features lighting by Annie Garrett-Larsen and costumes by Darcy Kane with a production team that includes Matt Palmer (stage manager) and Laura Vogels (producer).

Anthony Misiano is a California born actor, editor and writer now living in New York City. While usually thrown in for comic relief, he has played titular roles on California stages in such productions as Romeo & Juliet, Picasso at the Lapin Agile and Mr. Wade is Dead. In NYC he's worked steadily in television, commercials, independent film and voice over. On the small screen Anthony's been seen in Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, TURN: Washington's Spies, as John Wilkes Booth in Legends & Lies, and as Nikola Tesla in American Geniusamong others.

Jacob Titus' work has been seen in New York at The Public in the 365 Plays/365 Days, HERE Arts Center, Ontological-Hysteric, among other theatres Off-Off Broadway, as well as LA and San Francisco. In 2010, he directed Promise Tomorrow Today which won Best Play in the Downtown Urban Theater Festival at Theater for the New City. In 2012, Jacob directed Falling by Amy E. Witting at the 2012 NY International Fringe Festival for which he received an Overall Excellence in Directing Award. In 2013 he directed victor, also by Witting, which won best play in the Thespis Festival. Jacob directed The Rise of Mediocrity by Larry Phillips which was a finalist for Best Play in the Venus/Adonis Theater Festival 2016. Before our forced break, Jacob directed Spaceman by Leegrid Stevens with Loading Dock Theatre at The Wild Project. Spaceman was nominated for two Drama Desk Awards. Jacob has a Masters in Directing from Boston University. His website is jacobtitusdirector.com

The Aviary is a creative-studio and content producer for multiple platforms, bringing stylish, elegantly crafted and visceral storytelling to the stage and screen. Here to fulfill the hunger for quality content and stories that nourish us, The Aviary works with emerging and established talent to produce stories and experiences that shape our future. For more info, visit www.the-aviary.com.

wild project provides an eco-friendly theater and gallery where the artists and space nurture each other. wild project places the utmost importance on engendering a climate that supports the artists and to cultivating artists who commit to artistic excellence, enrich the community and promote social equity. Notable productions at wild project include Heidi Schreck's What The Constitution Means To Me (Clubbed Thumb, 2017), Samuel D. Hunter's A Bright New Boise (Partial Comfort, 2010), Lloyd Suh's American Hwangap (Ma-Yi & Play Company, 2009), Aaron Posner's Life Sucks (Wheelhouse, 2019), Leegrid Stevens' Spaceman (Loading Dock Theatre, 2018 & 2019), and Adam Szymkowicz' My Base and Scurvy Heart (Studio 42, 2011). Ongoing series at wild project include the East Village Queer Film Festival, Fresh Fruit Festival, and Clubbed Thumb's Summerworks. More info: thewildproject.org. Instagram: @wildprojectnyc. Twitter: @wildprojectnyc.

I SQUEEZED REALLY HARD. runs September 17 - 26, Thursday - Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 3pm. The wild project is located at 195 E. 3rd Street between Aves A & B. Aall audience members must show proof of vaccination to attend. Tickets are $25 at www.ISqueezedReallyHard.com.