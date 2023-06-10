Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

The production ran at the Clemente Theatre from May 25th to May 28th.
The New York Theatre Festival presented Last Night at the Odyssey in May, written and directed by Adeline Jackson, with actors Max Bodak, Luke Bucaro, Maya Sta. Ana, Rafi Perez, Henry McGonnigal, Jordan Sheldon, and Jasper Warhus. The production was choreographed by Andy Wissink.
Check out the production photos below!
In a continuation of its run in Los Angeles and New York, Last Night at the Odyssey ran at the Clemente Theatre from May 25th to May 28th.
Through the eyes of six young protagonists finding solace and belonging within the walls of The Odyssey, this show is a profound exploration of resilience and joy in tumultuous times. Last Night at the Odyssey delicately examines universal themes of friendship, resilience, sexuality, and the AIDS epidemic, while delving into the complexities of familial relationships. As the young adults navigate the challenges of 1980s Los Angeles, the play reminds us of the human spirit's capacity to endure.
The New York Theatre Festival will continue through June 22nd.
