Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

The production ran at the Clemente Theatre from May 25th to May 28th.

By: Jun. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater Photo 3 TESS, A New Musical Makes Its Concert Premiere At The Kraine Theater
Nikolai Gogol's DIARY OF A MADMAN Opens At Pushkin Hall Photo 4 Nikolai Gogol's DIARY OF A MADMAN Opens At Pushkin Hall

The New York Theatre Festival presented Last Night at the Odyssey in May, written and directed by Adeline Jackson, with actors Max Bodak, Luke Bucaro, Maya Sta. Ana, Rafi Perez, Henry McGonnigal, Jordan Sheldon, and Jasper Warhus. The production was choreographed by Andy Wissink.

Check out the production photos below!

In a continuation of its run in Los Angeles and New York, Last Night at the Odyssey ran at the Clemente Theatre from May 25th to May 28th.

Through the eyes of six young protagonists finding solace and belonging within the walls of The Odyssey, this show is a profound exploration of resilience and joy in tumultuous times. Last Night at the Odyssey delicately examines universal themes of friendship, resilience, sexuality, and the AIDS epidemic, while delving into the complexities of familial relationships. As the young adults navigate the challenges of 1980s Los Angeles, the play reminds us of the human spirit's capacity to endure.

The New York Theatre Festival will continue through June 22nd.

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY

Photos: First Look at The New York Theatre Festival's LAST NIGHT AT THE ODYSSEY



RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present BLURRING BOUNDARIES Short Play Festival This Mo Photo
New Ambassadors Theatre Company to Present BLURRING BOUNDARIES Short Play Festival This Month

New Ambassadors Theatre Company will plunge into unexplored depths with seven boundary-pushing short plays amplifying LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and marginalized voices.

2
Katia Mendoza to Play Lyndsy Elle Cooper in World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face to Face Fi Photo
Katia Mendoza to Play Lyndsy Elle Cooper in World Premiere Of SHADOWS From Face to Face Films

Katia Mendoza, an ensemble member at Face to Face Films, who last year portrayed Eve in 'The Girl with the Red Hair,' will originate the role of Lyndsy Elle Cooper in the world premiere of Shadows, an original play by Anthony M. Laura, this fall.

3
Immersive Play RAGERCIZE to Open at Sunlight Studios This Month Photo
Immersive Play RAGERCIZE to Open at Sunlight Studios This Month

From June 16 to June 25, The Rally Cat will present Ragercize: an aerobic catharsis at Sunlight Studios in Manhattan.

4
Indie Theater Week, Uplifting NYCs Independent Theater Community, to Take Place This Summe Photo
Indie Theater Week, Uplifting NYC's Independent Theater Community, to Take Place This Summer

IndieSpace, the League of Independent Theater, and the 14Y Theater will present Indie Theater Week, a week dedicated to supporting and uplifting the independent theater community in New York City.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video Video: Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Producers of 2023
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Playwrights of 2023
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony-Nominated Directors of a Musical
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello Gorgeous
54 Below (6/27-6/27)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# REPARATIONS! A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Improv Comedy
Caveat (6/19-6/19)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12th Annual Players Theatre Short Play Festival - NYC
The Players Theatre (6/08-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# New Photography 2023: Kelani Abass, Akinbode Akinbiyi, Yagazie Emezi, Amanda Iheme, Abraham Oghobase, Karl Ohiri, Logo Oluwamuyiwa
The Museum of Modern Art (5/28-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# VEIL: Two Sisters
Tibet House (7/14-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dance Out: Wonderland
Theater for the New City (6/11-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jeff Breithaupt's New York Rocks the Canadian Songbook: A Canada Day Celebration
Joe's Pub at the Public Theater (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Our Home on Ludlow
Leonard Nimoy Thalia (6/26-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Patti Bottino-Bravo: "Act 3"
Laurie Beechman Theatre (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Love + Science
MTC Stage II (5/26-7/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You