Photos: First Look at THIS GARDEN PLOT at United Solo Festival

This Garden Plot is a play about love, loss, survival, and healing.

Oct. 14, 2021  

"This Garden Plot" grew out of life through two pandemics: AIDS and COVID 19. That experience found vivid reverberations in poems drawn from Walt Whitman and Thom Gunn, work that traces the experience of being gay in America from the Civil War through AIDS. It is a play about love, loss, survival, and healing.

Cole trained at The Juilliard School from 1973- 1977. He worked in the theatre for several years, on Broadway, Off, and Off-Off, and in Regional Theatre. When AIDS changed our lives, he sought to make a different contribution, went back to school and eventually established practice in psychoanalysis. After 30 years in practice, writing and teaching, this show marks his wished-for return to acting.

This Garden Plot will be performed Sunday, October 31 at 3pm. Tickets at: https://unitedsolo.org/shows/this-garden-plot/.

