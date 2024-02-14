Photos: First Look at Immersive THE TIGER'S BRIDE At The Cell Theatre

Theatre Uzume and Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre is presenting the world premiere of THE TIGER’S BRIDE, an immersive theater experience based on the novella by Angela Carter, a feminist retelling of the classic Bluebeard’s Castle fairy tale. It features book by Suzanne Karpinski and music by Lily Desmond.

See photos below!

Part theater, part circus, part haunted house, and fully immersive, THE TIGER’S BRIDE invites you to be a guest at the wedding night of Gilles de Rais, aka Bluebeard. For the big event, the entire building at the cell has been transformed into Chateau de Rais — Bluebeard’s castle. His 4-story, foreboding home is open to explore and discover while guests help the new bride unlock his secrets and are entertained by his mysterious staff.

THE TIGER'S BRIDE is filled with death-defying acts of valor, sensual supplications, and around every corner: intrigue. THE TIGER'S BRIDE illuminates classic fairy tales through the eyes of maligned protagonists as they rewrite their own stories, dragging our darkest desires into the light. Guests should come prepared to immerse themselves in a different world, from a different time, but be ready for a devilish dance with lovers and friends in a haunted realm of evil deeds.

THE TIGER'S BRIDE runs February 14 - March 2, Thursday - Saturday at 8pm with a special Valentine's Day preview on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 8pm. (Please note: no performance Feb. 15). Nancy Manocherian’s the cell theatre is located at 338 W. 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011. It is performed for 40 guests each night. Running time is 90 minutes. Please note that this immersive experience involves standing, walking, and climbing stairs. Tickets are $75 - $95, available at www.thecelltheatre.org.

Directed by Suzanne Karpinski, THE TIGER'S BRIDE stars Lily Desmond, Danie Kohn, Sammy Marsh, Maggie McMuffin, Heather Meyer, Tara Quinn, Molly Siskin, Maks Turner, Will Watt, and Rob Williams with sound design by Will Watt and projection design by Liquid Light Lab/Steve Pavlovsky. It is produced by Suzanne Karpinski & Anton Nickel. It was developed at Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre as part of their 2024 artist-in-residency program.