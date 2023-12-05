Photos: First Look at A CHRISTMAS MEMORY & THE THANKSGIVING VISITOR at Hudson, New York's Park Theater

Photos have been released of Marceline Hugot (“30 Rock”) and Emmy and Tony Award nominee Peter Frechette (“thirtysomething”) in the second annual production of Truman Capote’s A Christmas Memory & The Thanksgiving Visitor at Hudson, New York’s Park Theater (723 Warren Street). Produced by The Whale Theater (Jeffrey Binder, Artistic Director), in association with Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Artistic Director; Matt Joslyn, Executive Director), directed by Matt Joslyn, and designed by David Lander the new holiday tradition began performances on Thursday, November 30 and will run through Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Marceline Hugot is best known for her work in the films Working Girl, Julie & Julia, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar; and United 93 as well as her appearances on such television shows as “Sex and the City,” “Ed,” “The Leftovers,” and most notably playing Kathy Geiss on the hit NBC sitcom “30 Rock.”



Peter Frechette has amassed an impressive body of work on stage and on television. He earned Tony Award nominations for his first two Broadway roles in Evening Standard and Our Country's Good. He made his film debut as a T-Bird in Grease 2 before going on to a number of television guest star roles in "Hill Street Blues," "Taxi," and the "Facts of Life" before landing high-profile roles in "L.A. Law," "Law & Order," "Picket Fences," "Profiler," and "thirtysomething," for which he won an Emmy Award nomination.



Broadway designer David Lander (sets and lighting) has once again transformed the intimate Park Theater into a decadently magical setting with Christmas trees, twinkling lights and bistro tables. Guests will be treated to delicious hot cocoa as they enjoy The Whale Theatre’s newest holiday tradition. The creative team also includes costumes by Megan Rutherford, sound design by Brian Gross, stage management by Frank Lombardi, associate direction by Deena Pewtherer, and casting by Stephanie Yankwitt, C.S.A.



A Christmas Memory is a story about kindness, adventure, discovery, and true friendship told in an intimate setting with all the sights, smells, and sounds of the holiday season. This year, audiences are in store for a new holiday treat with the addition of another Truman Capote story, The Thanksgiving Visitor. In this second story, we find out what happens to Buddy and his Friend's unbreakable bond when an unimaginable guest is invited to Thanksgiving dinner in this hilarious and deeply moving tale.



Truman Capote was a major American voice of the 20th Century. Perhaps best known for his true crime novel In Cold Blood, as well as Breakfast at Tiffany’s and Other Voices, Other Rooms. Capote was a prolific short story writer, and his deeply personal short story, A Christmas Memory was first published in 1956. It's a lyrical story narrated by Capote about two outsiders in a big Alabama home in the early 1930s: an eight year old Truman and his best friend and distant cousin, a quirky, sprightly spinster in her 60s. Through their annual tradition of making fruitcakes together, Truman paints a vivid picture of his early life, sharing the profound need of lost souls to make a connection, even across a generational divide.



Tickets for A Christmas Memory & The Thanksgiving Visitor start at $39 and are available online at AChristmasMemory.com. Performances take place Wednesday through Sunday at 7:30 PM, with matinees Saturday and Sundays at 3 PM.



For more information, please visit AChristmasMemory.com.

Photo Credit: JD Urban