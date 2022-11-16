Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company

Alternating between wild hilarity and quiet devastation, Events by Bailey Williams investigates the impossibility of living and working without confusing the two.

Nov. 16, 2022  

Broadway World received an exclusive backstage look inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of EVENTS, a dark comedy by Bailey Williams (I thought I would die but I didn't at The Tank), directed by Sarah Blush (Sehnsucht at JACK). The show will be presented by The Hearth Theater Company (Julia Greer and Emma Miller, Co-Artistic Directors) at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211), December 1-18.

Alternating between wild hilarity and quiet devastation, Events by Bailey Williams investigates the impossibility of living and working without confusing the two. The play shifts from Itchy's perspective to the office of a high-end events design and production company and back again until the boundaries of the play dissolve in tandem with the boundaries of Itchy's self. The audience is left to ponder how a job can mean the literal difference between life and death, particularly for the most vulnerable among us. Written during the height of the pandemic, Events challenges a culture that only sees value in productivity and truth within a narrow view of reality. It exposes the precarity of living and wonders at the surreal, transformative power of grief.

The cast will feature Brian Bock (Beardo with Pipeline Theatre Company), Claire Siebers* (New Golden Age with Primary Stages; Georgia Mertching Is Dead at EST), Julia Greer* (Athena at JACK; The Commons at 59E59 Theaters), Zuzanna Szadkowski* (Dorota on Gossip Girl, Mabel Ainsley on The Gilded Age), Derek Smith (Buffalo Bailey's... at The Brick; Edelweiss with Ars Nova), Dee Beasnael (Under The Same Moon at Medicine Show Theater; Black Men Cry Too at The Producers Club), and Haley Wong (Fourteen Funerals with Bridge Street Theatre). The creative team will include Set Design by Design by Dots (Kate Berlant is KATE at The Connelly Theater), Sound Design by Johnny Gasper (I thought I would die but I didn't at The Tank; Sehnsucht at JACK), Costume Design by Dan Wang (Detroit '67 at The Walker Theater; I'm Still Here at JACK), Lighting Design by Masha Tsimring (Vietgone at The Guthrie; The Women's Party with Clubbed Thumb), and Props Design by Rhys Roffery (i thought i would die but i didn't at The Tank; Sehnsucht at JACK). The Production Stage Manager will be Zeynep Akca.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, December 1 at 8pm, Friday, December 2 at 8pm, Saturday, December 3 at 8pm, Monday, December 5 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 6 at 8pm, Wednesday, December 7 at 8pm, Thursday, December 8 at 8pm, Friday, December 9 at 8pm, Saturday, December 10 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 13 at 8pm, Wednesday, December 14 at 8pm, Thursday, December 15 at 8pm, Friday, December 16 at 8pm, Saturday, December 17 at 8pm, and Sunday, December 18 at 2pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209874®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bricktheater.com%2Fevent%2Fbaileywilliamsevents%2F2022-12-01%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo credit: Julia Weinberg

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Dee Beasnael

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Julia Greer and Derek Smith

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Derek Smith

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Haley Wong

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Julia Greer and director Sarah Blush

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Julia Greer

Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company
Zuzanna Szadkowski




The Apollo to Present World Premiere of THE BLUES AND ITS PEOPLE By Trumpeter Russell Gunn Photo
The Apollo to Present World Premiere of THE BLUES AND ITS PEOPLE By Trumpeter Russell Gunn
The Apollo will continue its 2022–23 season theme of The Next Movement with The Blues and Its People, a new commissioned work composed by Grammy-nominated trumpeter Russell Gunn, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the acclaimed book Blues People: Negro Music in White America written by writer, poet, and political activist Amiri Baraka. 
Cast Announced For  Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theaters ALOHA BORICUA Photo
Cast Announced For  Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's ALOHA BORICUA
 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater announces the ensemble cast for its musical Aloha Boricua, the epic saga of the first mass migration of Puerto Ricans to Hawai’i. 
ILL CALL YOU By Schuyler Iona Debuts In The New York Theater Festival Photo
I'LL CALL YOU By Schuyler Iona Debuts In The New York Theater Festival
I'll Call You, written and directed by Schuyler Iona, is a question: What would happen if two people find themselves in the middle of a power dynamic where both truly believe they have complete control?
MADE IN AMERICA Is Coming To Soho Playhouse Next Month Photo
MADE IN AMERICA Is Coming To Soho Playhouse Next Month
Multi-Award-Winning Solo Show, MADE IN AMERICA will be performed at SOHO PLAYHOUSE (15 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013). There will be 8 shows from Friday December 25th to Saturday December 3rd, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


The Apollo to Present World Premiere of THE BLUES AND ITS PEOPLE By Trumpeter Russell GunnThe Apollo to Present World Premiere of THE BLUES AND ITS PEOPLE By Trumpeter Russell Gunn
November 16, 2022

The Apollo will continue its 2022–23 season theme of The Next Movement with The Blues and Its People, a new commissioned work composed by Grammy-nominated trumpeter Russell Gunn, in celebration of the 60th anniversary of the acclaimed book Blues People: Negro Music in White America written by writer, poet, and political activist Amiri Baraka. 
Cast Announced For  Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's ALOHA BORICUACast Announced For  Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's ALOHA BORICUA
November 16, 2022

 Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater announces the ensemble cast for its musical Aloha Boricua, the epic saga of the first mass migration of Puerto Ricans to Hawai’i. 
I'LL CALL YOU By Schuyler Iona Debuts In The New York Theater FestivalI'LL CALL YOU By Schuyler Iona Debuts In The New York Theater Festival
November 15, 2022

I'll Call You, written and directed by Schuyler Iona, is a question: What would happen if two people find themselves in the middle of a power dynamic where both truly believe they have complete control?
MADE IN AMERICA Is Coming To Soho Playhouse Next MonthMADE IN AMERICA Is Coming To Soho Playhouse Next Month
November 15, 2022

Multi-Award-Winning Solo Show, MADE IN AMERICA will be performed at SOHO PLAYHOUSE (15 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013). There will be 8 shows from Friday December 25th to Saturday December 3rd, 2022.
Blessed Unrest's CHASING THE TIDES, OR EXPOSURE Comes to TheaterlabBlessed Unrest's CHASING THE TIDES, OR EXPOSURE Comes to Theaterlab
November 15, 2022

The award-winning theatre company Blessed Unrest is proud to present the world premiere of Chasing the Tides, or Exposure, a devised solo show exploring how women deal with secrets and expectations that are imposed on them.