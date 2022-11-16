Photos: First Look Inside Rehearsals For EVENTS By Bailey Williams With The Hearth Theater Company

Broadway World received an exclusive backstage look inside rehearsals for the World Premiere of EVENTS, a dark comedy by Bailey Williams (I thought I would die but I didn't at The Tank), directed by Sarah Blush (Sehnsucht at JACK). The show will be presented by The Hearth Theater Company (Julia Greer and Emma Miller, Co-Artistic Directors) at The Brick (579 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211), December 1-18.

Alternating between wild hilarity and quiet devastation, Events by Bailey Williams investigates the impossibility of living and working without confusing the two. The play shifts from Itchy's perspective to the office of a high-end events design and production company and back again until the boundaries of the play dissolve in tandem with the boundaries of Itchy's self. The audience is left to ponder how a job can mean the literal difference between life and death, particularly for the most vulnerable among us. Written during the height of the pandemic, Events challenges a culture that only sees value in productivity and truth within a narrow view of reality. It exposes the precarity of living and wonders at the surreal, transformative power of grief.

The cast will feature Brian Bock (Beardo with Pipeline Theatre Company), Claire Siebers* (New Golden Age with Primary Stages; Georgia Mertching Is Dead at EST), Julia Greer* (Athena at JACK; The Commons at 59E59 Theaters), Zuzanna Szadkowski* (Dorota on Gossip Girl, Mabel Ainsley on The Gilded Age), Derek Smith (Buffalo Bailey's... at The Brick; Edelweiss with Ars Nova), Dee Beasnael (Under The Same Moon at Medicine Show Theater; Black Men Cry Too at The Producers Club), and Haley Wong (Fourteen Funerals with Bridge Street Theatre). The creative team will include Set Design by Design by Dots (Kate Berlant is KATE at The Connelly Theater), Sound Design by Johnny Gasper (I thought I would die but I didn't at The Tank; Sehnsucht at JACK), Costume Design by Dan Wang (Detroit '67 at The Walker Theater; I'm Still Here at JACK), Lighting Design by Masha Tsimring (Vietgone at The Guthrie; The Women's Party with Clubbed Thumb), and Props Design by Rhys Roffery (i thought i would die but i didn't at The Tank; Sehnsucht at JACK). The Production Stage Manager will be Zeynep Akca.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, December 1 at 8pm, Friday, December 2 at 8pm, Saturday, December 3 at 8pm, Monday, December 5 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 6 at 8pm, Wednesday, December 7 at 8pm, Thursday, December 8 at 8pm, Friday, December 9 at 8pm, Saturday, December 10 at 8pm, Tuesday, December 13 at 8pm, Wednesday, December 14 at 8pm, Thursday, December 15 at 8pm, Friday, December 16 at 8pm, Saturday, December 17 at 8pm, and Sunday, December 18 at 2pm. Tickets ($25) are available for advance purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209874®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bricktheater.com%2Fevent%2Fbaileywilliamsevents%2F2022-12-01%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.