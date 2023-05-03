Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555

URINETOWN marks Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway's 11th Main Stage production after a 3 year hiatus.
URINETOWN is currently wowing sold out audiences at the off-Broadway theatrical venue - THEATER 555 (located at 555 W. 42nd Street). Urinetown is being produced by Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway as their 2023 Main Stage production and runs through Sunday May 7th! See photos from the production below!
URINETOWN features music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann, with book and lyrics by Greg Kotis and is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
The production is made up of 40 teenage actors who were divided into two casts. Cast members come from throughout New York City and the tri-state area and have a wealth of Broadway, regional theatre, film and television experience.
The principal and ensemble cast includes: Isaiah Baston, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Will Buettin, Amelia Burns, Winona Cabana, Natalie Cohen, Brewer Cort, Elsa Dees, Amanda Dell'Edera, Zoë Quinn Espiritu, Hannah Evans, Annabel Feigen, Oliver Finke, Eli Foodman, Kyle Geriak, Ben Gluck, Sara Gluck, Mylee Rose Hauser, Kaylin Hedges, Luke Islam, Jalyn Johnson, Kyla Jones, Alexandra Lynch, Evan Meares, Mehela Noel, Austin Perkowski, Vincent Piraino, John Pitera, Hillary Poetsch, Vinny Richmond, George Rosen, Darby Schlosser, Ezra Shuf, Amanda Sidman, Becca Supcoff, Charlize Tan, Kylen Thompson, Alex Vacchiano, Sara Wright, and Cosette Zynszajn.
URINETOWN is directed by Marc Tumminelli, choreographed by Casey Leigh Thompson and musical directed by Luke Williams with set design by Carl Tallent, lighting design by Amina Alexander, sound design by Randy Tabor/Jordan Kenney and costume design by Stephanie Echevarria. Michelle Guiot serves as the production stage manager.
URINETOWN runs through Sunday May 7, 2023 at Theater 555 on 42nd St, ticket pricing begins at $20. For tickets visit: Click Here
For even more information visit: www.BroadwayWorkshop.com or www.ProjectBroadway.org
Vinny Richmond and Company
Mylee Rose Hauser, Kyle Geriak, Annabel Feigen and Company
Evan Mears and Company
Isaiah Baston and Company
Kaylin Hedges and Company
Luke Islam, Ben Gluck and John Pitera
Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Hannah Evans and Company
Luke Islam, Hannah Evan, and Jonah-Skai Boonswang
Alex Vacchiano, Annabel Feigen and Company
Luke Islam, Kaylin Hedges and Company
Evan Mears and Darby Schlosser
