Photos: First Look At THE POISONER At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club

La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club is presenting Uncommon Productions’ production of The Poisoner, written by first-time playwright M. M. Haney and directed and developed by two-time Obie Award-winning director Lee Sunday Evans (Oratorio for Living Things). See photos from the production.

The Poisoner began performances in La MaMa’s Downstairs Theater (66 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10003) on Saturday April 6, 2024, and will run through Sunday April 21, 2024.

A universal tale, The Poisoner is an unraveling of the deception, abuse of power, and utter negligence of early 2000’s Midwestern water politics. In a neo-noir thriller driven by a determined journalist who returns to his hometown and uncovers more than he bargained for, The Poisoner invites you to question, are we ever safe?

The cast for The Poisoner includes Shawn Randall (Behind the Sheet) as ‘Ron Finder,” Brett Diggs (Ohio State Murders) as “Dwayne Davis,” Gregory Connors(The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as “Jack Burden” and Obie Award winner Lizbeth Mackay (Mr. Parker) as “Olive Gaines.”

The Poisoner features scenic & costume design by Peiyi Wong (Public Obscenities), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (Teeth) and sound design by Brian Hickey (The Pool Plays 3.0). Nadia Guevara (Acoustic Rooster’s Barnyard Boogie) is the Associate Director/Dramaturg; Seth Bockley (Police Rat) also serves as Dramaturg.

The Poisoner is a fictional work inspired by the Flint water crisis of 2014 that aims to engage audiences to amplify awareness about the persistent challenges faced in Flint, Jackson, Newark,and other communities grappling with similar crises. The Poisoner spotlights the critical need for accountability and vigilance in public health and safety decision-making, to ensure that such a grievous mistake is never repeated. The play is a tribute to the resilience and spirit of activism; it celebrates the relentless efforts of journalists, artists, and activists who have tirelessly worked to give voice to those in their fight for justice and change.

April 2024 commemorates a somber milestone as the 10-year anniversary of the fateful decision to switch Flint, Michigan's water supply from the Detroit system to the Flint River. This cost cutting move spiraled into one of the most notorious public health disasters of our time that led to loss of life, widespread illnesses and enduring health challenges that continue to affect Flint's residents today. This tragedy stands as a stark symbol of the profound breach of trust between communities and their governments.

Matinee performances will include talkbacks with talented artists, fashion designers, photojournalists and community advocates who have contributed to democracy, water justice, and beauty in Flint and beyond. Talkback guests will include Vince Duffy, News Director of Michigan Public Radio, who produced "Not Safe to Drink" and Matt Black, a Magnum photographer who created the award-winning photo essay "The Fall of Flint" on Sunday April 7; Joan Leary Matthews, former Senior Attorney for NRDC's Safe Water Initiative, Sheila Coronel, Director of the Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism at Columbia, Syrah Scott, Executive Director of the National Clean Water Collective and Matthew Brandt, photographer of the series Bridges Over Flint, part of the permanent collection at The Detroit Institute of Arts on Sunday April 14; and fashion designer Tracy Reese, co-creator of the collection titled "Flint Fit" using 90,000 plastic bottles from the Flint water crisis on Saturday April 20. Additional talkback guests will be announced at a later date.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine.