Photos: First Look At OFFAL ENDINGS At Theatre Row

Ripped from headlines, Offal Endings imagines a near future where the commercialization of medicine has vastly expanded.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Get a first look at the new dystopian dark comedy Offal Endings, envisioning an immediate future of privatized assisted suicide with government and media complicity, now playing at Theater Row through January 29, 2023.

Beth Kelley directs a cast of five, including Georgia Buchanan (TV: "New Amsterdam," "The Equalizer"), Ali Hoffmann (TV: "Little Italy," "Los Angeles"), Lydia Kelly (Film: "A Paracosm" - 2023), Jon McCormick (TV: "Legacies," "Awkwafina," "F.B.I."), and Celia Schaefer (Off-Bway: Chekhovek, Voices of Swords; TV: "The Blacklist," "Blue Bloods").

Ripped from headlines, Offal Endings imagines a near future where the commercialization of medicine has vastly expanded, organ replacement is advertised during baseball games, and even the suicide hotline has become a toothy, for-profit venture. Absurdly ensnared in this web of "health care," life-weary Joshua and Mary must find a way to envision a brighter future while evading the fine print of a contract to which they have signed away their lives. In this dystopia-meets-Mel-Brooks comedy, Joshua looks at the menu to only find liver...his. And, after Mary and he fight back, the corporation is not about to roll over. Are they destined for the butcher block, or can this young man and woman survive the surgeon's blade?

"Assisted suicide is increasingly permitted by countries across the globe at a time when people are more secluded and lonelier than ever," states playwright John Klemeyer. "Told with humor verging on the necessary ridiculousness for such a topic, Offal Endings shines a serious light on changes to our healthcare system, government regulation of our own bodies, and on corporate success at any cost."

Tickets are $30. Visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2218943®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbfany.org%2Ftheatre-row%2Fshows%2Foffal-endings%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The runtime is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission.

Photo credit: Regina Betancourt




