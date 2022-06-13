Photos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laube Present Estonian Dance, Music & Folklore with New Show DAWN UNTIL DUSK

The exciting multidisciplinary performance "Dawn till Dusk" brought together a full house of spectators to the New York Estonian House.

The performance fused together dance and musical interpretations of Estonian mythology, folk calendar traditions, and old archive recordings dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.

The show guided viewers through a year of folklore traditions incorporating tales of mystic rituals, old and new folklore tunes, and traditions that have shaped modern-day understandings and practices of societal and social norms.

Photo Credit: MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone