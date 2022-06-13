Photos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laube Present Estonian Dance, Music & Folklore with New Show DAWN UNTIL DUSK
The performance fused together dance and musical interpretations of Estonian mythology, folk calendar traditions, and old archive recordings.
The exciting multidisciplinary performance "Dawn till Dusk" brought together a full house of spectators to the New York Estonian House.
The performance fused together dance and musical interpretations of Estonian mythology, folk calendar traditions, and old archive recordings dating back to the beginning of the 20th century.
The show guided viewers through a year of folklore traditions incorporating tales of mystic rituals, old and new folklore tunes, and traditions that have shaped modern-day understandings and practices of societal and social norms.
Full House at the New York Estonian House
Directors Valev Laube & Diina Tamm
Valev Laube, Valev Laub, Charlie Rauh, and David Flectcher
Dance Director Diina Tamm and cast Victoria Vikstrom, Jose Amor Christensen, and Sean Mejia
The show ended with a traditional dance Labajala waltz inviting audience members to dance along.
Dance number inspired by the Nordic sauna traditions, choreographed by Diina Tamm.
Dance number inspired by the Nordic sauna traditions, choreographed by Diina Tamm. Photo by MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone
Director Diina Tamm Photo by MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone
Guest Performance by a harmonica player & artist Uno Habakukk. Photo by MontePhoteaux / Rachel Monteleone
