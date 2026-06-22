Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC

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The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble is now presenting Dial M for MacGuffin, its fully improvised Hitchcock-inspired comedy-thriller, now entering its final week of performances at The Producers Club in Manhattan. Dial M for MacGuffin concludes its run June 27 at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street in New York City.

All new photos capture scenes from recent performances featuring members of the IRTE ensemble as they navigate an evening of mystery, romance, danger, deception, and improvised chaos.Check out photos below!

Conceived by Robert Baumgardner and directed by Pat Shay, Dial M for MacGuffin is a fast-paced theatrical adventure where every performance creates a brand-new story filled with suspense, mistaken identities, secret agendas, audience suggestions, red herrings, and outrageously silly twists. Inspired by the films of Alfred Hitchcock, the production affectionately spoofs the Master of Suspense while embracing the unpredictability of live improvisation. No script. No safety net. No two performances are ever the same.



Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar



John Meehan, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, John Meehan, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly



Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Photo: John Munnelly



Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly



Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly



Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: John Munnelly



Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly



John Meehan, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly



Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Vikki Martin, John Meehan, Photo: John Munnelly



Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly



Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Sam Katz, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar



John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Pat Shay, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Sam Katz, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Pat Shay, Sam Katz, Photo: Roberto Tobar



Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar

John Meehan, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, John Meehan, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly

Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Photo: John Munnelly

Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly

Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly

Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: John Munnelly

Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly

John Meehan, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly

Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Vikki Martin, John Meehan, Photo: John Munnelly

Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly

Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Sam Katz, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Pat Shay, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Sam Katz, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Pat Shay, Sam Katz, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

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