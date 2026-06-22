Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC
The IRTE's Hitchcock-inspired improv comedy was conceived by Robert Baumgardner and directed by Pat Shay.
The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble is now presenting Dial M for MacGuffin, its fully improvised Hitchcock-inspired comedy-thriller, now entering its final week of performances at The Producers Club in Manhattan. Dial M for MacGuffin concludes its run June 27 at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street in New York City.
All new photos capture scenes from recent performances featuring members of the IRTE ensemble as they navigate an evening of mystery, romance, danger, deception, and improvised chaos.Check out photos below!
Conceived by Robert Baumgardner and directed by Pat Shay, Dial M for MacGuffin is a fast-paced theatrical adventure where every performance creates a brand-new story filled with suspense, mistaken identities, secret agendas, audience suggestions, red herrings, and outrageously silly twists. Inspired by the films of Alfred Hitchcock, the production affectionately spoofs the Master of Suspense while embracing the unpredictability of live improvisation. No script. No safety net. No two performances are ever the same.
Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar
John Meehan, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, John Meehan, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly
Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Photo: John Munnelly
Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: John Munnelly
Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly
John Meehan, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Vikki Martin, John Meehan, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly
Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar
John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Sam Katz, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar
John Meehan, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, John Meehan, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly
Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Photo: John Munnelly
Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: John Munnelly
Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly
John Meehan, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Vikki Martin, John Meehan, Photo: John Munnelly
Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly
Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar
John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Sam Katz, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Pat Shay, Sam Katz, Photo: Roberto Tobar
Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Comedy Club (1/01-6/30) VIDEOS
|
The Braata Singers in Concert: All We A One
A.R.T./NY (6/26-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Cock
East Village Basement (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS
|
Miss Julie
Gene Frankel Theatre (6/24-6/28)
|
Operatini™ — A Boutique Opera & Live Music Series Presents: La Dolce Vita
Green Room 42 (6/26-6/26) PHOTOS
|
Shrek, the Musical!
Emelin Theater (7/09-7/12)
|
SpinQueen™
Brooklyn Art Haus (7/07-7/08)
|
The City Speaks: How New Yawkahs Tawk
Studio Dérive (6/14-6/28)
|
Who We Become: One-Act Plays by Lanford Wilson
Factory Series at the Chain Studio Theatre (6/25-6/27) VIDEOS
|
waiting: a queer black tragicomedy in two acts
The Flea Theatre (6/25-6/26)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW