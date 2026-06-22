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Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC

The IRTE's Hitchcock-inspired improv comedy was conceived by Robert Baumgardner and directed by Pat Shay.

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The Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble is now presenting Dial M for MacGuffin, its fully improvised Hitchcock-inspired comedy-thriller, now entering its final week of performances at The Producers Club in Manhattan. Dial M for MacGuffin concludes its run June 27 at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street in New York City.

All new photos capture scenes from recent performances featuring members of the IRTE ensemble as they navigate an evening of mystery, romance, danger, deception, and improvised chaos.Check out photos below!

Conceived by Robert Baumgardner and directed by Pat Shay, Dial M for MacGuffin is a fast-paced theatrical adventure where every performance creates a brand-new story filled with suspense, mistaken identities, secret agendas, audience suggestions, red herrings, and outrageously silly twists. Inspired by the films of Alfred Hitchcock, the production affectionately spoofs the Master of Suspense while embracing the unpredictability of live improvisation. No script. No safety net. No two performances are ever the same.

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


John Meehan, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, John Meehan, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


John Meehan, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Vikki Martin, John Meehan, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Sam Katz, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


John Meehan, Evie Aronson, Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Vikki Martin, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Evie Aronson, John Meehan, Sam Katz, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Rodney Umble, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


John Meehan, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Rodney Umble, Vikki Martin, John Meehan, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, Photo: John Munnelly

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


John Meehan, Natalie Hunter, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Natalie Hunter, Robert Baumgardner, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Sam Katz, Evie Aronsosn, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Robert Baumgardner, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Nannette Deasy, John Meehan, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Pat Shay, Sam Katz, Photo: Roberto Tobar

Photos: DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN at The Producers Club in NYC Image


Vikki Martin, Photo: Roberto Tobar







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