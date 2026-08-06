THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA to Open at Producers' Club

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Armorica Theater Company will bring William Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen of Verona to The Producers' Club in New York City beginning August 29, offering audiences a lively new take on one of the playwright's earliest comedies.

Running through September 6, the production blends romance, music, comedy, and adventure in a staging that connects the world of Renaissance Italy with the vibrant spirit of modern-day Brooklyn.

Directed by Yann Messager, the production follows the intertwined journeys of lifelong friends Proteus and Valentine as they pursue love amid a whirlwind of mistaken identities, shifting loyalties, jealous rivals, mischievous schemes, and unexpected encounters.

Audiences will travel from the passionate streets and palaces of Verona and Milan to the bustling neighborhoods of Brooklyn, experiencing an evening filled with poetry, music, romance, and Shakespearean comedy. Along the way, the story introduces spirited taverns, outlaws in the woods, romantic complications, and plenty of comic folly.

The production stars Yann Messager as Proteus, Nolan Phillips as Valentine, Reece Emery as Julia, Payton Snowden in the multiple roles of Sylvia, Lance, and Lucetta, Ajit Jani as the Duke and Antonio, and Oscar Schuman as Speed and Thurio.

Performances take place at The Producers' Club in Manhattan, with the production running approximately two and a half hours, including one 15-minute intermission.

The Two Gentlemen of Verona

Dates:

Saturday, August 29

Sunday, August 30

Saturday, September 5

Sunday, September 6

Venue:

The Producers' Club

358 West 44th Street

New York, NY

Running Time:

Approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

Cast

Yann Messager stars as Proteus, alongside Nolan Phillips as Valentine and Reece Emery as Julia. Payton Snowden plays Sylvia, Lance, and Lucetta, while Ajit Jani portrays both the Duke and Antonio. Oscar Schuman completes the principal company as Speed and Thurio.

Creative Team

The production is directed by Yann Messager.

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