Photos: A Travelling Carnival of Lost Souls and Circus Misfits Returns to New York City in VIRTEGO CIRCUS!

Something funny this way comes! vIRTEgo Circus returns for another year, February 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2024, March 1, 2, 15 & 16, 2024 at The Producers Club.

In the back roads of Anywhere, USA, a travelling carnival of lost souls and circus misfits will perform acts of improvisational derring-do based entirely on your wicked suggestions. Just be careful what you wish for. Wishes cost more than you imagine.

IRTE Presents

vIRTEgo Circus

FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS

8:00pm - 9:30pm

Click Here

The Producers Club

358 West 44th Street

New York, NY 10036