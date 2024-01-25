Photos: A Travelling Carnival of Lost Souls and Circus Misfits Returns to New York City in VIRTEGO CIRCUS!

A travelling carnival of lost souls and circus misfits will perform acts of improvisational derring-do based entirely on your wicked suggestions.
Something funny this way comes! vIRTEgo Circus returns for another year, February 16, 17, 23 & 24, 2024, March 1, 2, 15 & 16, 2024 at The Producers Club.
In the back roads of Anywhere, USA, a travelling carnival of lost souls and circus misfits will perform acts of improvisational derring-do based entirely on your wicked suggestions. Just be careful what you wish for. Wishes cost more than you imagine.
IRTE Presents
vIRTEgo Circus
FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS
8:00pm - 9:30pm
The Producers Club
358 West 44th Street
New York, NY 10036
Photo Credit: Tampa Improv Festival/Roberto Tobar
Evie Aronson, Marcia Sofley, Audience Member
Jamie Maloney, Nannette Deasy, Robert Baumgardner
John Munnelly
Vikki Martin, Evie Aronson
Sam Katz
Videos
