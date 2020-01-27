Photo Flash: Turn to Flesh Productions Presents JULIET AND HER ROMEO

"Love is love is love" in TURN TO FLESH PRODUCTIONS (TTF) presentation of Juliet and Her Romeo-Emily C. A. Snyder's vibrant retelling of Shakespeare's most famous love story.

TTF is dedicated to taking old verse plays and turning them into new verse-this time centering women and LGBTQIA+ characters. In this version, written by Emily C. A. Snyder with language from Shakespeare's original text, there is more than one love story, and Verona is more complex than ever before.

Featuring Oliver Shirley as Romeo, Emily C. A. Snyder as Juliet, Austin Nguyen as Mercutio, Paul Battiato as Capulet, André Sguerra as Tybalt, Jordan Goodsell as Paris, Lauren Cafrelli as Benvolio, Anna Lewein as Laurence, and Madison McKenzie Scott as Prince Escalus. Directed by Elizabeth Ruelas. Intimacy Direction by Brooke M. Haney and RheAnn Mennefield. Fight Direction by Lauren Cafrelli and André Sguerra. Photography by Lisa LaGrande.



Performances are Thursdays-Sundays, February 6-16, 2020 at the Kraine Theater, 85 East 4th Street, NYC. Tickets are available through Frigid New York. Learn more at turntoflesh.org.

Photo Credit: Lisa LaGrande





