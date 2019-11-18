Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From FOOTPRINTS OF THE POLAR BEAR & OTHER ECO-CENTRIC PLAYS

Footprints of the Polar Bear & Other Eco-Centric Plays has one more weekend at the American Theatre of Actors. From the blunt to the surreal, this compilation of short works by Phil Paradis delves into the current state of affairs regarding climate change. Presented in part thank to the Puffin Foundation. Wednesday to Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 3pm November 13 to November 24 at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th St, New York City. Tickets are $20 cash at door or through TDF and on Brown Paper Tickets.

Photo Credit: Laurie Rae Waugh





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You