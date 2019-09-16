Photo Flash: THE EXES Is Making New York City Audiences Laugh!

The reviews are in and THE EXES is making New York City audiences laugh!

"My goal was to create something smartly written in the tradition of and in homage to both Noel Coward and Neil Simon," said playwright Lenore Skomal. "So, it's not so much 'hardy-har-har," slap your knee, "Oh look? They fell off the stage" kind of funny. It's much more layered than that. It's a play with structure, clear storylines and a strong arc that's peppered with sophisticated humor, some slapstick, and lots of sarcasm."

The play unfolds in one day--self-made billionaire Richard Killingworth's daughter's wedding day! The last person he wants to see is his estranged wife Mavis-the woman who put the "ex" in "exes." Celebrating with his best friend Dick, who happens to be Mavis' first husband, Richard's life turns upside down when the Queen of Chaos drops in, unannounced, with her new fiancé in tow. Throw in a sharp-tongued butler (um, house manager), a champagne-soaked bridezilla and a snarky stepson, and you have perfect storm of pandemonium-the fun kind-in this comedy with a heart, reminding us why marriage and divorce make for the strangest of bedfellows.

What made Skomal write about what some consider a bit of a touchy topic: divorce?

"It's a sad thing, and it's an ending, but it doesn't necessarily have to be traumatizing, and the worst thing that ever happened to you. It doesn't have to leave a hole in your soul that everything from that moment on has to pass through. It can be something that, given the right perspective, can actually help you grow and understand yourself a lot better," she said.

THE EXES runs Tuesdays - Sundays with Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances at 7:00PM; Friday and Saturday performances at 8:00 PM; Matinees are on Saturdays at 2:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM.

The cast of THE EXES features Tim Hayes, David Farrington, John Coleman Taylor, Karen Forte, Galen Molk, Alison Preece and Kyle Porter.

THE EXES features set and costume design by Craig Napoliello, lighting by Ross Graham, music by Nathan Repasz, and movement consultation by Meredith Glisson. The Production's Assistant Director is Alison Preece, the Stage Manager is Alexander Allen and the Assistant Stage Manager is Roberta Cooper. General Management is by CESA Entertainment. Company Management is by Diane Alaniello.

Playwright Lenore Skomal is an award-winning writer with three decades of professional experience, ranging from broadcast to print. Director Magda S. Nyiri has been with THE EXES throughout its three year development. A career director, she's also the founder and director of her own theatre company, Interactive Educational Theatre, Inc., a non-profit touring company focusing on social issues.

To purchase online visit: telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/The-Exes/Overview or call 212-239-6200 or visit Theatre Row in person prior to each performance.





