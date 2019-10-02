Photo Flash: Riant Theatre Announces Winners of 32nd Annual Strawberry One-Act Festival 

The Riant Theatre's 32nd Annual Strawberry One-Act Festival is proud to announce the Winners of the September 2019 one-act play competition.

The Best Play Award is chosen by the Industry Judges, which included Director, Sue Lawless; Casting Director and Co-Founder of THE ORPHEUS GROUP CASTING, Ellyn Long-Marshall; S.W. ARTISTS, Agent, Margaret Emory and Actor/Director, Fulton C. Hodges from Black Spectrum Theatre.

This fall's festival marks the 32nd Season of The Riant Theatre's renowned short play competition. The winners were announced on Sunday, September 29th at Theatre 54 @ Shetler Studios and Theatres at the Awards Ceremony and Performance for the Strawberry One-Act Festival, where the top 4 plays were performed: RIDING ON BALD TIRES WITH A BUSTED HEADLIGHT by Nikiya Tucker, TWO GOOD DOGS by Anthony Roesch, NOT THAT ILLEGAL by Yusuf Yildiz and WHEN YOU COME FOR ONE OF US YOU COME FOR ALL OF US. AKA THIS IS AMERICA by Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj.

The Winners are...

Best Play Award: RIDING ON BALD TIRES WITH A BUSTED HEADLIGHT by Nikiya Tucker

Best Director Award: Adam Mace for WHEN YOU COME FOR ONE OF US YOU COME FOR ALL OF US. AKA THIS IS AMERICA

Best Actor Award: Aaron Smallwood Jr. for TWO GOOD DOGS

Best Actress Award: Kymberly Burns for RIDING ON BALD TIRES WITH A BUSTED HEADLIGHT

Best Video Diary Short Film Award: Kevin Starks for LOVE IN BEDSTUY

Best Costumes Award: Amy Losi for AU BOIS (IN THE WOODS)

Best Set Award: Whitney Stone for THE PERSONIFICATION OF BEING

THE STRAWBERRY ONE-ACT FESTIVAL is accepting submissions for the March 2020 Festival. To obtain an application email RiantTheatre@gmail.com To participate in the CORE Project Theatre Workshop for playwrights, directors and actors email us as well. All levels and ages 13 to Adult are welcomed.

