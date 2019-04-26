Photo Flash: One-Eighth Theater's NUMBNESS: CHAPTER 2 Begins Performances At New Ohio Theatre

Previews begin tonight for One-Eighth Theater's world premiere of NUMBNESS: CHAPTER 2, a tragicomedy about the unfelt, directed and choreographed by Daniel Irizarry, running April 26 - May 18 (opens April 29) at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City.

The production's part of New Ohio Theatre & IRT Theater's Archive Residency, a vital incubator for New York City's most electrifying independent theater companies.

Tickets are $25. Purchase at NewOhioTheatre.org or by calling 212-352-3101. Ages 18+.

NUMBNESS: CHAPTER 2

Imagine a world where you feel nothing.

Black Water by Sylvia Bofill

Yovo by Robert Lyons

In this apocalyptic puzzle, a couple in a laboratory/kitchen collects ash and tries to stay awake, hoping to see their mute daughter again. Outside dead bodies lie on the shore, a slow-motion plane! crash victim awaits the birth of the post-post-post, and the hiding sun creates confusion and chaos. Can they all find a way to survive, make meaning, or even escape?

The cast includes Laura Butler Rivera, Michael Leonard and Daniel Irizarry.

The production team includes Jungah Han (Set Design), Erik Petersen (Lighting Design), Elia Chuaqui (Sound Design), Meghan E. Healey (Costume Design), Chris Cancel Pomales (Props Design), Jan Lech (Composer) and Laura Butler Rivera (Assistant Director).

Photo Credit: Matthew Dunivan





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You