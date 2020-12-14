Photo Flash: Go Behind the Screens of RENT on Smule

The cast of RENT on Smule has worked for the last six months to film, direct and star in a virtual rendition of the Broadway musical, Rent. The full production will see its first audience on Thursday, December 24th at 9PM EST on RENT on Smule's official Facebook channel.

Peek behind the curtain to see how the actors worked in a theater-less setting and developed their unique characters with only the screens on their phones.

White walls, backdrops, outdoor locations and lighting were employed throughout the show to give the cast the appearance of recording on the same stage. In several scenes, Gio Portillo stands in contrast to the rest as the ex-roommate-gone-landlord, Benny.

The mission behind RENT on Smule is to show performers around the world that even during this time of uncertainty and unrest, art can be created. "The beauty of theatre is that it lives inside of you. The beauty of Smule is that it brings it out," expresses Wong on the power of the singing app utilized to create the show.

Tune in Thursday, December 24th at 9PM EST on RENT on Smule's official Facebook channel for the livestream viewing of the full musical: https://fb.me/e/bpO9c0DYm