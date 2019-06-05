Photo Flash: First Look At Anthony J. Piccione's A THERAPY SESSION WITH MYSELF

"Absorbing" "Thought-provoking" "Brave" "Honest" These are just a few of the things that critics and audience members alike have been saying about A Therapy Session with Myself, which recently began its ongoing run of monthly afternoon performances at the Kraine Theater.

The show's next performance is scheduled for June 15th at 2pm, with tickets on-sale for all performances until November 2019 at atswm.brownpapertickets.com, with information regarding 2020 dates to be announced in the coming months. Discounts are also available through TheaterMania, Goldstar and TDF.

In this semi-autobiographical drama by Anthony J. Piccione, Alex Grayson - a young college student and aspiring writer with social anxiety, depression, and Asperger's syndrome - receives a mysterious visit from "himself," a human incarnation of his inner consciousness.

As they interact, Alex is forced to reflect on his own flaws and personality quirks, as well as some of the darkest and most painful memories of his adolescence, while also pondering the question of whether or not he can overcome his inner demons, and ultimately build a brighter future for himself. Directed by Holly Payne-Strange,

The production stars Nick Roy as Alex; Shane Zimmerman as "you", the human incarnation of Alex's inner consciousness; and Nathan Cusson as "me", Alex's younger self who appears in flashbacks. The cast is rounded out by Emma Romeo (Kelly), Louise Heller (Kate/Ms. Appleton/Beth), Tony Bozanich (Ray/Professor Collins), Sonya Sagiev (Lily), Travis Martin (Henry/Ensemble), Alexander Pepper (Tim/Ensemble), Nick Capriotti (Philip/Ensemble), Rosie Coursey (Ensemble) and Lizzy Moreno (Ensemble).

For more information, please visit www.anthonyjpiccione.com/atherapysessionwithmyself.

Photos Credit: Anthony J. Piccione





