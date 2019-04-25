Photo Flash: Dobbalopolis BOOM Runs Thru May 4th At The Chain Theater

Apr. 25, 2019  

Dobbalopolis proudly presents boom, Peter Sinn Nachtrieb's apocalyptic comedy. The production is the first theatrical event produced by the newly minted Dobbalopolis Productions, directed by Tara Elliott (Drama League Fellow) and co-produced by Andrew Dobbie (Stu) and Blaire O'Leary (Exquisite Corpse Company) at The Chain Theater's new space in Manhattan.

boom is a dark comedic allegory of survival in the face of impending doom. On the eve of cataclysm, a grad student in marine biology lures a journalism student to his research lab with a personal ad. When catastrophe strikes, a casual encounter becomes "Sex to change the course of the world." And then there's Barbara, mysteriously pulling levers and offering up her take on the legacy of th! e human race. When boom premiered in 2008, it was named one of the most produced plays of the year. Just over a decade later, it speaks our contemporary, anthropocentric moment with a sense of humor. A comedic exploration of environmental inevitability, denial and, who gets to survive.

The cast includes Xandra Clark, Andrew Dobbie, Blaire O'Leary*.

The production team includes Tara Elliott (Director), Kelvin Pater (Scenic Design), Andrew Dobbie (Producer), Blaire O'Leary (Producer), Matthew Deinhart (Lighting Design), Adrianna Covone (Costume Design), Jesse Vance, Sound Design), Tyler Danhaus (Stage Manager), Kristen Howard (Marketing Associate), and Dan DeCarlo (Poster Design).

*Appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Photo Credit: Santiago Orjuela-Laverde

Xandra Clark

Andrew Dobbie and Blaire O'Leary

Andrew Dobbie and Blaire O'Leary

Xandra Clark

Andrew Dobbie



