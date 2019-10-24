Photo Flash: Bated Breath Theatre Company Presents UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC

Oct. 24, 2019  

BATED BREATH THEATRE COMPANY (Mara Lieberman, Exec. Artistic Director) in partnership with BROADWAY BUZZ (Bryan Campione) and BROADWAY CREW, the full-service boutique promotional company, hosted a special performance of the immersive theatre production, "UNMAKING TOULOUSE-LAUTREC" on Monday, October 21 at Madame X (94. West Houston, SoHo).

Go into the boudoir of bohemian life with the show's cast and peek behind-the-scenes at the underbelly of 1899 Paris, where guests mingled with dancers, prostitutes, misfits and the original bad-boy artist himself, Henri Toulouse-Lautrec.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit: http://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

Photo Credit: Brandon Saloy/Mia Isabella Photography

Glori Dei Filippone (L), Luke Couzens (R)

Amber Ardolino (L), Mia Isabella Aguirre (R)

Daniel George (L), Mia Isabella Aguirre (C), Ron Lasko (R)

Glori Dei Filippone

Kat Christensen

Mia Isabella Aguirre, Kat Christensen, Amber Ardolino, Glori Dei Filippone, Derya Cellikol

Luke Couzens, Mia Isabella Aguirre, Kat Christensen, Amber Ardolino, Glori Dei Filippone, Ethan Kinnane, Daniel George

Brian Campione, Derya Celikkol, Daniel George, Glori Dei Filippone

Brian Campione (L), Kat Christensen (R)

Daniel George (L), Luke Couzens (R)



