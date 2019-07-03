Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia

Jul. 3, 2019  

Talk to Me, a new play about aphasia written by Megan Bussiere and directed by Nikki DiLoreto, had its New York debut on June 28th 2019 at Theaterlab, located at 357 W 36th Street, 3rd floor, New York, NY. Due to popular demand, TLab Shares, along with investors Tessa Faye of Tessa Faye Talent, ML Josepher, and Jon Hoche, extended their sold-out limited run by one performance last weekend.

The original cast includes Megan Bussiere, Joseph Thanner, Ashlee Voorsanger, ML Josepher, David Lambert, Pat Swearingen, Ted Wold, Paul Whelihan, Aja Downing, David Lamberton, Holly Rhoades, and John Daggan. The production team includes Stage Manager Joseph McCabe, Assistant Stage Manager Sydney Hayes, Lighting Designer Kyle Lefeber, Costume Designer Tinea Abdallah, Sound Designer Greg Scalera, and Aphasia Consultant Avi Golden.

The production raised enough funds through ticket sales and cash donations to donate over $1000 to the aphasia support groups of Kean University, JFK Medical Center, and Adler Aphasia Center, as well as the National Aphasia Association.

For more information and future updates regarding Talk to Me, follow @talktometheplay on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information about aphasia, please visit the National Aphasia Association.

Photo credit: Toktam Tayefeh

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
John Daggan, ML Josepher, David Lambert, Pat Swearingen

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Debbie Bussiere, Megan Bussiere, Jon Hoche

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Aja Downing, Paul Whelihan, Joseph Thanner

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Aja Downing, Paul Whelihan, Ashlee Voorsanger, Joseph Thanner, David Lambert, Ted Wold, John Daggan, ML Josepher, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Megan Bussiere, Nikki DiLoreto

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
David Lamberton, Holly Rhoades

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Joseph Thanner, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Pat Swearingen, David Lambert, ML Josepher, Ted Wold, Joseph Thanner, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Megan Bussiere, ML Josepher, Ashlee Voorsanger, Ted Wold

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
David Lambert, Joseph Thanner, Megan Bussiere, ML Josepher, Pat Swearingen

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Joseph Thanner, Aja Downing, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Ted Wold, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
Aja Downing, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
David Lambert, Pat Swearingen, ML Josepher, Ted Wold, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
ML Josepher, Ted Wold, Megan Bussiere

Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia
John Daggan, ML Josepher, David Lambert, Pat Swearingen, Ted Wold



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playful Substance Announces WOMAN'S WORK A Solo Festival
  • Photo Flash: 13 FRUITCAKES At La MaMa Experimental Theatre Co.
  • The Flea Theater Announces New Resident Directors
  • The Theatre Group At SBCC Presents HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS
  • Normal Ave Announces 2019-20 Season With Two World Premieres, A Rare Revival, And The Return Of Free New Works Festival
  • Barefoot Shakespeare Co. & Company Of Fools Present William Shakespeare's MEASURE FOR MEASURE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup