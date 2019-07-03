Photo Flash: A Look At TALK TO ME, A New Play About Aphasia

Talk to Me, a new play about aphasia written by Megan Bussiere and directed by Nikki DiLoreto, had its New York debut on June 28th 2019 at Theaterlab, located at 357 W 36th Street, 3rd floor, New York, NY. Due to popular demand, TLab Shares, along with investors Tessa Faye of Tessa Faye Talent, ML Josepher, and Jon Hoche, extended their sold-out limited run by one performance last weekend.

The original cast includes Megan Bussiere, Joseph Thanner, Ashlee Voorsanger, ML Josepher, David Lambert, Pat Swearingen, Ted Wold, Paul Whelihan, Aja Downing, David Lamberton, Holly Rhoades, and John Daggan. The production team includes Stage Manager Joseph McCabe, Assistant Stage Manager Sydney Hayes, Lighting Designer Kyle Lefeber, Costume Designer Tinea Abdallah, Sound Designer Greg Scalera, and Aphasia Consultant Avi Golden.

The production raised enough funds through ticket sales and cash donations to donate over $1000 to the aphasia support groups of Kean University, JFK Medical Center, and Adler Aphasia Center, as well as the National Aphasia Association.

For more information and future updates regarding Talk to Me, follow @talktometheplay on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information about aphasia, please visit the National Aphasia Association.

