Permafrost Theatre Collective's Icebreaker Series Presents Reading of DRIED FRUIT

Tune in November 29th at 5pm EST.

Permafrost Theatre Collective Presents, The Icebreaker Series; an event dedicated to presenting new works in a relaxed and welcoming environment. The Collective will present works that span the far reaches of storytelling through theatre and music (sometimes both) while commenting on the human experience.

The Collective would like you to join for a full-length reading of "Dried Fruit" by Mehrnaz Tiv.

November 29th at 5pm EST

Live on Zoom

Synopsis:

In 2004 New York, two women are unlikely roommates: Zoë, a self-made cam model pioneering the Internet pornography scene, and Sonia, a hijabi elementary school teacher struggling with derealization disorder in post 9/11 America. Like most nights, Zoë has a rich, older stranger coming over and Sonia is in another fight with her conservative boyfriend, Hasan. Zoë's plans quickly change when the older man dies during sex. Zoë enlists Sonia's help to cover up the accidental death. The two women (not friends, just roommates) embark in an evening of secrets, fights, and explore the meaning of female empowerment in the United States.

Playwright Bio:

Mehrnaz Tiv is an emerging playwright and student of Dramatic Writing at New York University. Her play Signed, Sealed, Never Delivered was a winner of the 2016 Young Playwrights Festival at City Theatre. Her other work can be found on her website, mehrnaztiv.com. Mehrnaz is a proud Iranian playwright.

To reserve tickets, please visit our Eventbrite page

To stay updated on behind the scenes content and casting announcements, follow us on Instagram @permafrosttheatre and Facebook and Twitter @PermafrostTC

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You