Permafrost Theater Collective Will Present a 24 Hour Theater Festival Next Week

Tickets start at $5 and can be purchased via Eventbrite. All proceeds will go toward The High Priestess.

Apr. 11, 2021  

Permafrost Theater Collective presents its very first, 24-Hour Play Festival on April 18th at 8pm EST.

Five brand new plays will be presented live via Zoom all in 24 hours!

Five playwrights, five directors, and ten actors will meet at 8pm Saturday, April 17th where they will receive their writing, casting, and theme assignments. In honor of our upcoming live-streamed production, The High Priestess by Andrew Martini, each play will be inspired by a randomly selected tarot card! Rehearsals will begin the next morning with the final show being presented at 8pm that night. You do not want to miss out on this exciting event!

LINK: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../24-hour-play-festival...

PTC believes that theater should be easily accessible for everyone - if you cannot purchase a ticket at this time and still wish to attend, please email us at permafrosttheatrecollective@gmail.com. Additionally, if you have any access needs, please let us know so we can help to make your viewing experience more accommodating.


