Performances Begin Today for THEATRE FOR ONE: WE ARE HERE (NAIROBI EDITION)

Performances begin today for the New York showcase of Theatre For One: We Are Here (Nairobi edition) and will take place virtually through January 12. This groundbreaking theatrical experience will feature five Nairobi based artists whose works question the liminal space between ancestry and civilization, the real and surreal, the inner being and our external existence.

Theatre For One: We are Here (Nairobi Edition) sold out its world premiere at The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) September 15-26, 2021 and is a collaboration between The Arts Center at NYU Abu Dhabi, the US-based Octopus Theatricals, and Kenya-based Nairobi Musical Theatre Initiative and Rainmaker Limited.

One actor and one audience member will journey together in search of the answers through these deeply personal digital micro-plays. The experience lasts 20-25 minutes. Performances take place from 12pm - 1:30pm ET. For each ticket booked, an audience member will be invited to experience one of the following performances, selected at random:

·The Interview: written and performed by Aleya Kassam | Directed by: Esther Kamba, Associate Director: SRĐA

·The Living Ghost: written and performed by Mercy Mutisya | Directed by: Kholoud Sawaf, Associate Director: Nyokabi Macharia

·The Beanie: written and performed by Mūmbi Kaigwa (documentary theatre) | Directed by: SRĐA, Associate Director: Nyokabi Macharia

·Killer Cop Lives Fast Life: written and performed by Sitawa Namwalie | Directed by: Kholoud Sawaf, Associate Director: Nyokabi Macharia

·Cucu: written and performed by Anne Moraa | Directed by: Nyokabi Macharia, mentored by Kholoud Sawaf and SRĐA, Associate Director: Esther Kamba

Limited tickets are available here.