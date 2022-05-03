Paul Rudnick To Recieve P.R.I.D.E. Performing Arts Award from Playthings Theatre

The Playthings Theatre, an LGBTQ+ Theatre Company in New York City, will be performing its gala concert PlayFresh on Tuesday, May 31st at 7:00pm at The Irish Repertory Theatre. PlayFresh is an evening of new LGBTQ+ music performed by the community's finest performers. Playthings will be honoring Paul Rudnick with The P.R.I.D.E. Performing Arts Award for his contribution to theatre and the LGBTQ+ community.

Paul Rudnick's plays have been produced on and off Broadway and around the world, and include Jeffrey, The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, I Hate Hamlet, Valhalla, Regrets Only and The New Century. He has won an Obie Award, two Outer Critics Circle Awards, a GLAAD Award and the John Gassner Playwrighting Award. His novels include Social Disease, I'll Take It and Playing The Palace, along with two Young Adult novels, Gorgeous and It's All Your Fault. HarperCollins has published Mr. Rudnick's Collected Plays and a group of essays entitled I Shudder. Mr. Rudnick is rumored to be quite close to Libby Gelman-Waxner, a film critic for both Premiere and Entertainment Weekly, whose collected columns have been published under the title If You Ask Me. Mr. Rudnick's articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, Esquire, Vogue and Vanity Fair, and he's a frequent contributor to The New Yorker. His screenplays include In&Out, the screen adaptation of Jeffrey, Sister Act, Addams Family Values and Coastal Elites for HBO. He's currently writing a script for Billy Eichner at Amazon, and Simon&Schuster will publish his novel Farrell Covington And The Limits of Style next year.

The evening will be hosted by Drag Queen Performers Heidi Haux, Jasmine Rice LaBeija, and Peachez with selections from numerous composers and writers including; Ben Bonnema, Brooks & Elder, Harrison Bryan, Bobby Cronin, Dillon Feldman, Field & Field, Richard Grayson, Arty Kopischke, Roger Q Mason, Billy Reece, Alex Rubin, and Micah Young.

Ticket Information:

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 31st at 7:00pm

Venue: The Irish Repertory Theatre, 132 West 22nd Street

Tickets Price: $50

Purchase tickets at playthingstheatre.org

For more information, support, raffle items, donations please contact playthingstheatre@gmail.com