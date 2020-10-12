Party Claw Productions To Present Reading Of Hayley St. James' A GODAWFUL SMALL AFFAIR

A Godawful Small Affair will be presented as part Of the new Party Claw Proto-Plays Reading Series.

Fresh off of their successful run of Crystal Skillman's "OPEN", Party Claw Productions (Laura Kay and Ashley Kristeen Vega, co-Founders) is premiering a new seasonal play reading series entitled Party Claw Proto-Plays, in which the company presents a developmental table read of works by under-represented artists telling genuine feminist stories. The goal of this series is to allow the general public into the journey of stories that are original, experimental, and early in development. This series is seasonal, with more works being acquired for future iterations.

Party Claw is proud to present their inaugural Proto-Play to be the work of Hayley St. James. Hayley (they/them) is a Boston-born, mostly-New York-based playwright and performer, and a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College's class of 2020. A non-binary lesbian on the autism spectrum, they are deeply passionate about seeing themselves and their communities represented truthfully in all media, theatre first and foremost. In their theatrical work, they strive to marry authentic representation with hyper-theatrical, surreal, meta, and occasionally horny twists.

A GODAWFUL SMALL AFFAIR follows a lesbian couple who are put in an unexpected U-haul situation and a touch-starved, non-binary stoner is visited by the alien angel ghost of David Bowie. A pandemic rages outside. A wall separates them, but they're all about to be connected, sort of. Can a relationship become routine if there's nothing else? Can life? And can a change in routine become a blessing? A sad, hopeful, and sexually frank quarantine play exploring touch, longing, time, and routine in the age of Corona.

This is the first public table read of St. James' new play. Under the direction of Ashley Kristeen Vega, the cast includes renowned New York actors Kristian Espiritu as Jodie, Leah Krietz as Nessa, Mick Moitoza as Luca, and Daniel Barrett as Bowie. Stage directions will be read by Sophie Sam.

The presentation will take place live via Zoom on Thursday, October 22nd at 8pm ET.

To reserve a spot, visit www.partyclawproductions.com/protoplays.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You