Parity Productions to Announce 2022 Parity Commission Winners at Sixth Annual Awards Ceremony & Celebration This Week

The event is on Thursday, October 6, 2022. 

Oct. 05, 2022  

Parity Productions, the New York based theatre company dedicated to producing new work by women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights and filling at least 80% of the creative positions (playwrights, directors, and designers) with women, trans, and gender-expansive artists, will announce the 2022 Annual Parity Commission Winners at the Sixth Annual Awards Ceremony & Celebration (AC&C) on Thursday, October 6, 2022.

Parity's 2022 AC&C will be an evening celebrating Parity's two new Commission Winners, featuring a cocktail hour, music by Darius Anthony Robinson, scenes from the new 2022 Commission-winning plays, as well as scenes from 2021 Commission Winner Kelley Nicole Girod's (she/her) play THIS STRETCH OF MONTPELIER and 2021 Commission Winner M Sloth Levine's (they/them) play AT HOTEL MACGUFFIN. To be followed, of course, by dancing!

It is with great privilege and excitement that we were able to announce our new winners and celebrate scenes from last years winners.

The 2022 Awards Ceremony and Celebration is a hybrid event that will take place on Thursdays, October 6th, 2022. Tickets are available for online streaming and in-person at the Manny Cantor Center, Lower East Side, 197 E Broadway. Doors will open at 6:00 PM EST.

Click here to purchase tickets. Prices include service fees. $28.38 Artist Ticket, $81.58 Single Ticket, $156.07 Double Ticket, $374.20 VIP Ticket (helps subsidize Artist Tickets).

For this year's AC&C, Parity has a $75,000 fundraising goal. Parity has already completed a $25,000 match, raising $50,000 and now has a second $7,500 match to raise the remaining $15,000. Every dollar donated (up to $7.5K) will be matched 100% - and 100% of funds raised will support Parity's critical work to amplify women, trans, and gender-expansive voices in the theatre. Click here to make a donation in support of Parity's work.

Parity Productions identifies, develops, and produces new work exclusively by
women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights. At all phases of development
and production, our creative teams are comprised of 80-100% women, trans,
and gender-expansive artists. Our work unrelentingly centers the experiences of
women, trans, and gender-expansive individuals onstage and off
to provide urgent perspective to our audience and the industry, and to create greater
momentum in achieving gender parity within the American theatre.

In concert with Parity's mission to see more women, trans, and gender-
expansive artists employed in the theatre, Parity Productions awards two
commissions per year to women, trans, or gender-expansive playwrights who
have demonstrated a singular talent for storytelling. The selected playwrights receive $2,500 each, extensive development support from Parity, including at least one public
reading, with an option for Parity to produce their work.




