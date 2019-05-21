PRESENTING, THE QUEEN OF HEARTS Comes to Dixon Place

A workshop of new play Presenting, the Queen of Hearts! will be performed at Dixon Place this Wednesday, May 22nd. A vulnerable exploration of womanhood and emotional pubescent shifts, Presenting, the Queen of Hearts! examines the changes our relationships undergo at the precipice of adulthood. The piece alternates between scenes of cringey hyper realism and moments of theatrical absurdity and heightened performance (much like adolescence).

The play is written by Claire Zajdel and the workshop is directed by Lily Kamp. The cast includes Zoe Manarel, Serena Parrish, Mili Shrestha, Jac Carrera, Nick Valle and Tara Maldonado.

Jenna just got her first period, and she wants the world to know. She wants to throw a party, but her mom thinks its inappropriate. Her best friend Aimee lets her throw a party at her house under the condition that she use the party to experience a first of her own.





