POSTAL MADNESS Delivered To The American Theatre Of Actors

Michael Anthony & Perry Crowe's uproarious send-up of the USPS is revived at the American Theatre of Actors.

POSTAL MADNESS by Michael Anthony & Perry Crowe, directed by Frances Lozada; Paul Gealone, NY producer runs 8:00 P.M. on FRIDAY, APRIL 22 & SATURDAY, APRIL 23; FRIDAY, APRIL 29 & SATURDAY, APRIL 30; FRIDAY, MAY 6 & SATURDAY, MAY 7; with 3:00 P.M. MATINEES on

SUNDAY, APRIL 24, May 1 & 8 at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W 54th St 2nd Fl, New York City. Tickets: https://postal-madness.ticketleap.com/

It's business-as-usual at Thirdstone Post Office ... until a "special visitor from Function 4" shows up to turn everything upside down! No calling-in today. They're looking for PTFs in a room of 204Bs. Cutbacks are happening ... and someone has got to go! For the jerks running this broken-down branch, it's GAME-ON. Who's first class...who will be undeliverable... and who will go postal!

Featured in the cast are James Alt, Luis Pedron, Frances Lozada, Ralph Laboy, Paul David Miller, Frisco Cosme, and Star Davis.

Postal Madness is based on Michael Anthony's animated series. The play was first presented Off-Broadway in 2017 and was a Strawberry Theatre Festival Semi-Finalist in 2020.

WARNING: Strong Language, Racial Overtones, Sexual Situations, and a whole lotta other bad stuff!