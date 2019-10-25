POCKETS Set for Holiday Run at SoHo Playhouse

Hear ye, hear ye, fair city of New York; Los Angeles's premier musical comedy collective -- Robot Teammate -- announces a triumphant return to SoHo Playhouse this holiday season to share their wee original British-ish musical comedy, POCKETS. This funny, fresh, and festive musical premiered to a completely sold out run at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival, where it was awarded Best Musical, Best World Premiere, Critics' Choice, and Producers' Encore.

Set in the olde British-ish kingdom of Crumpeton, POCKETS follows the heroine's journey of young Bellamina Crumbledunk (Molly Dworsky), a noble-born preteen-turned-pickpocket hellbent on winning the attention of her distracted mother, the Duchess (Kat Primeau). Bellamina's misadventures lead her to the underbelly of society, where she befriends criminals Veegan (Chris Bramante) and Jim Val Jim (Dave Reynolds) and becomes the inadvertent leader of a criminal uprising. Will the freshly-minted miscreant "Pockets" have the heart to sabotage her mum's well-laid plans for Crumpet Day, the biggest holiday of the year? #CatchPOCKETS to find out!

Performances will take place at SoHo Playhouse (15 Van Dam Street, NY, NY). The show is family-friendly (ages 13+) and runs 65 minutes. Tickets are $39 General Admission and available at: www.sohoplayhouse.com/soho-playhouse-events/pockets-rxjnf-tb23b





