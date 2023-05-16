P.H. Lin Returns With A Reading Of THE HAPPIER TRAIL In CreateTheater's New Works Festival

Steve Marsh will direct the reading as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival, co-produced by Prism Stage Company.

THE HAPPIER TRAIL, a new play by P.H. Lin, will be having an industry reading on May 30th & May 31st at 7pm on Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, NYC. Steve Marsh will direct the reading as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival, co-produced by Prism Stage Company.

"P.H. Lin's play, THE HAPPIER TRAIL is an Alice-in-Wonderland adventure, but instead of having us jump down a rabbit hole, we saddle up and take a magical trail ride back in time on a mechanical pony named Tony," explains director Steve Marsh, who is helping develop the play. "The beauty of this play is the magical way it shows us the value of knowing all the parts that have gone into making us who we are. Each step on THE HAPPIER TRAIL brings us closer to that knowledge. At its best, the play addresses the human toll exacted upon families and societies when lies and prejudice obscure truth and justice."

When speaking about the importance of her play, P.H. explains, "When you expose those lies that bind family's roots to the Truth, you release that family's tree branches to flourish ... unencumbered."

P.H. LIN (writer) writes in the style of magical-realism. Her ZELDA AT THE OASIS enjoyed a 14 week Off-Broadway run at St. Luke's Theater (now available for license at Concord Theatricals. Awards: Dayton (Ohio) Playhouse's National Playwriting Competition, and George Mason University's Mary Roberts Rinehart Award. She was a semi-finalist in 2010 for the O'Neill National Playwrights Conference. https://patlinplays.com/

STEVE MARSH (director) is a NYC-based director, teacher, dramaturg and writer. A member of AEA and SAG-AFTRA, he also directs at Suffolk County Community College on Long Island and teaches Acting and Dramaturgy. He is the author of MONOLOGUES FROM THE EDGE, a collection of monologues published by Rowman and Littlefield.

THE HAPPIER TRAIL cast includes Finty Kelly (as Natalie), Barton Caplan (as Coot), Josh Evans (as Tony the Pony) and Emmy Kuperschmid narrating the stage directions.

For more information and to RSVP visit Click Here

CreateTheater has been helping writers develop and produce their work since the company was launched in 2016 by Cate Cammarata, an Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg. During the shutdown of 2020-2022 CreateTheater developed and/or produced more than 70 shows with online readings, workshops and dramaturgical guidance. For this work Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has honored her with the TRU Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2022.

Prism Stage Company was created to promote the work of theater artists over forty. Developing both new and classic works, PSC's abiding principle is that talent has no expiration date. https://www.prismstagecompany.com/

In 2020 CreateTheater created a resident company, The Expert's Theater Company, to work with a smaller group of writers to develop their scripts and then to guide them through to production.

The New Works Festival is a collaborative series produced by CreateTheater, in association with Prism Stage Company, with CreateTheater ETC members whose shows are ready for their first developmental production in NYC. www.CreateTheater.com , www.NewWorksFest.org




