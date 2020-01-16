PERMISSION At Secret Theatre Will Raise Funds For Victims Of Sexual Assault

"PERMISSION" by RACHAEL CARNES has been selected as part of the Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Festival 2020, in New York City. "PERMISSION" will be presented on January 30, February 7, 15 & 23 at the Secret Theatre. "PERMISSION" is one of more than 50 short plays presented during the month-long event, and since the play responds to the issue of sexual assault, its creative team have partnered with local nonprofit Creative Women NYC to use the play performances as a fundraiser for the Mount Sinai Sexual Assault and Violence Intervantion Program (SAVI) in NYC.

"It's an honor to be chosen for this festival," says playwright Rachael Carnes. "I'm humbled by the opportunity to be in the company of these artists, and I hope that my continuing work with this creative team can raise awareness and funds for the victims of sexual violence and trauma."

This "Permission" performance reflects an ongoing collaboration among Carnes and director Tricia Mancuso Parks, with actors Emmy Albritton and Sarah Kiefer. These artists first staged a reading of this play in December 2018, as part of Clutch Production's EmpowHER series. In Fall of 2019, they launched a fundraiser for SAVI and performed "Permission" as part of the International Human Rights Arts Festival. Now the team has the opportunity to bring their work to a wider audience, while supporting SAVI.

The Secret Theatre Festival months consists of eight performance programs in which seven or eight short plays are presented, allowing the audience present to determine which plays advance in competition. And the "Permission" team wants nothing more than to support SAVI, through their work.

"SAVI is dedicated to validating, healing and empowering survivors and their supporters to lead safe, healthy lives through advocacy, free and confidential counseling, and public education," notes playwright Rachael Carnes. "We hope that our fundraiser can help them in this important mission."

To donate, follow this link: SAVI Fundraiser (All donations are tax-deductible.)

The Secret Theatre's Act One: One Act Festival will run January 25 - February 29.

For tickets and more information visit www.secrettheatre.com





