PAÑUELOS, A Play By David Allard, Will Return to the NYC Stage This Fall

The show will return in November at The American Theatre of Actors.

By: Jul. 22, 2023

PAÑUELOS, a 90 minute play written by David Allard and directed by Sean Prasso that will return to the NYC stage this fall after a successful opening at the New York Theater Festival. The show will return in November at The American Theatre of Actors.

Actors Marie Laine, Juan Salgado, Alexandra Lebow, RJ Villarreal, David Allard, and Jacquie Bonnett will bring this powerful story to life.

Bringing a queer narrative to the history of Argentina's Dirty War, this powerful drama explores lgbtqia history, grief, and love during the repressive Dictatorship of President Videla during the 1970's and 80's in which 30,000 Argentinean people were tortured and killed by their own government.

"I am thrilled this important story is returning to the stage. So often, queer people have been forgotten in the storytelling of our past. It is my goal as a writer to change that," said Allard.




Recommended For You